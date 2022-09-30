Golden Child's Bomin on a break to undergo surgery post facial injury

K-pop group Golden Child's Bomin is reported to undergo surgery after an accident left his face badly injured.

The K-pop idol's agency, Woolim Entertainment, shared a statement saying that another person accidentally hit Bomin with a wooden golf club while the artist was practicing golf during his individually scheduled activity on the afternoon of September 28, 2022. He received emergency treatment and a detailed medical examination immediately after the incident.

The medical staff has recommended surgery for his facial fracture. The agency is currently coordinating with him and has stated in their official release that Bomin will be halting all activities for the time being and will not be participating in any group appearances for the same.

Bomin will also be receiving rehabilitation after the surgery and will be taking a hiatus to focus on treatment and recovery.

Here is the full statement released by Woolim Entertainment:

"Hello. This is Woollim Entertainment. First of all, we have sudden and unfortunate news to fans who have always shown unstinting interest and love for Golden Child. On the afternoon of September 28, Golden Child member Bomin was hit in the face with a wood golf club wielded by another person while practicing golf for his individual scheduled activity. He immediately received emergency treatment and underwent a detailed examination. According to the results of examination and the medical staff’s opinion, a surgery for facial fracture will be necessary, and we are coordinating the surgery schedule. Following the recommendation of the medical staff that rehabilitation treatment should be performed for a certain period of time after the surgery, Bomin will focus on treatment and recovery for the time being. Therefore, it is difficult for him to participate in the currently scheduled activities for Golden Child, and we will inform you about the schedule for Bomin resuming his activities in the future. We apologize again for causing concern to many fans with this sudden news. Our company will do our best while considering Bomin’s treatment and recovery as our top priority. Thank you."

Fans have been concerned for him and have expressed the same on social media.

Fans take to social media to express their concern and wish a speedy recovery to Golden Child's Bomin

Following the incident, Bomin's fans have taken to social media to send him their best wishes and wish him a speedy recovery.

cci @zibeomvely @Hi_Goldenness again, i want nothing but good health and happiness for you. hoping for a successful surgery, bomin. recover well and take all the time you need. again, i want nothing but good health and happiness for you. hoping for a successful surgery, bomin. recover well and take all the time you need. ❤️ @Hi_Goldenness

jo 🐨 @daeyeolz i hope he takes quite a lot of rest, apparently rehabilitation/recovery time for a facial fracture surgery is around 8 weeks? but i hope they add another month or something to it just in case :( god poor bomin i hope he takes quite a lot of rest, apparently rehabilitation/recovery time for a facial fracture surgery is around 8 weeks? but i hope they add another month or something to it just in case :( god poor bomin

susie not sushi |THE SECOND STEP:CHAPTER TWO 10/4! @hehemashi BOMIN PLSS RECOVER WELL AND REST A LOT BRUHH BOMIN IS OFF SCHEDULES CAUSE HES GETTING FACE SURGERY CAUSE HE GOT HIT BY A HOLF CLUB IN THE FACE WHAT IS HAPPENINGBOMIN PLSS RECOVER WELL AND REST A LOT BRUHH BOMIN IS OFF SCHEDULES CAUSE HES GETTING FACE SURGERY CAUSE HE GOT HIT BY A HOLF CLUB IN THE FACE WHAT IS HAPPENING😭😭 BOMIN PLSS RECOVER WELL AND REST A LOT😭😭❤️

rose ❤🦊AURA DAY!! @rosjoochan i just came back and whatt??? bomin scheduled for surgery?? i hope he’s fine with no long term issues.. #GetWellSoonBomin

probably was practicing for next drama… i just came back and whatt??? bomin scheduled for surgery?? i hope he’s fine with no long term issues..probably was practicing for next drama… 😭😭😭 i just came back and whatt??? bomin scheduled for surgery?? i hope he’s fine with no long term issues.. 😭 #GetWellSoonBomin probably was practicing for next drama… 😭

lilac @mininess_ Bomin, I hope your surgery went well and you will recover soon🥺 please rest well and take care of yourself,I love you so much🥺 Bomin, I hope your surgery went well and you will recover soon🥺 please rest well and take care of yourself,I love you so much🥺❤️

kit @kyungmingf i HATE the game of golf what do you MEAN bomin had to get facial surgery bc of golf IM SO UPSET i HATE the game of golf what do you MEAN bomin had to get facial surgery bc of golf IM SO UPSET

Goldiverse 🌻☀️ @goldiverse how?? Even on the face need surgery too How can bomin get hit on the face with a golf stickhow??Even on the faceneed surgery too How can bomin get hit on the face with a golf stick 😭 how?? 😭😭 Even on the face 😭 need surgery too 😭

𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐚 *·˚ ༘♡ 🐰🐮 @jangyoonism not to mention some members got injured/sick too this year.. why are all these things happening to my boys.. sunggyu is still recovering from his jaw surgery and now bomin is about to undergo a surgery for facial fracture.. this really hurts me..not to mention some members got injured/sick too this year.. why are all these things happening to my boys.. sunggyu is still recovering from his jaw surgery and now bomin is about to undergo a surgery for facial fracture.. this really hurts me.. 😔😭💔 not to mention some members got injured/sick too this year.. why are all these things happening to my boys.. 😭💔

🍎 @lordbongjae this ain't just physically painful, and i can't imagine how emotionally and mentally tiring and traumatizing this is. i hope that the surgery will go/went well! and take enough time to recover! get well, bomin! and your safety will always be the top priority! we love you <33 this ain't just physically painful, and i can't imagine how emotionally and mentally tiring and traumatizing this is. i hope that the surgery will go/went well! and take enough time to recover! get well, bomin! and your safety will always be the top priority! we love you <33

Golden Child is a South Korean boy band formed by Woollim Entertainment in 2017. The group debuted on August 28, 2017, with their EP, Gol-Cha!. The group consists of ten members - Daeyeol, Y, Jangjun, Tag, Seungmin, Jaehyun, Jibeom, Donghyun, Joochan, and Bomin. The band also had former member Jaeseok, who officially left the group due to health issues in early 2018.

Since their debut in the industry, the versatile K-pop group has delivered numerous hits like Burn It, Wannabe, and Ra Pam Pam.

With their latest album, Aura, Golden Child's popularity is increasing massively. The title track, Replay, is about reliving precious memories and hoping for second chances. Throughout the song, the group relays the message that to move ahead, one must look into their past lessons.

