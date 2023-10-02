What happened to Boopac Shakur? GoFundMe raises more than $6,785 as Pontiac vigilante dies aged 40

Robert Wayne Lee, more popularly known as Boopac Shakur, was recently shot dead on September 29, 2023, following a dispute with two teenagers. Boopac was 40 years old at the time of his death. Oakland County sheriff's office stated that he appeared as a young girl on online platforms, which helped him expose alleged child predators.

According to the Daily Beast, Boopac was inside a restaurant on Friday when he charged a teenager with being a p*dophile. The teenager was with one of his friends, and they took out a knife and gun after Boopac punched one of them. The man with the gun shot Shakur multiple times, before the duo fled the spot.

Expand Tweet

Netizens took to social media to express their grief over Shakur's demise. A man named Eric Stone revealed in a Facebook post that Boopac allegedly helped to expose 132 child predators seeking to harm children.

Shakur once addressed the claims of being a vigilante while speaking to the Press, where he called himself a "concerned citizen."

"I'm a concerned citizen. A vigilante is doing police work without a badge. I'm just putting the fishing pole in the water and seeing who's biting."

Boopac Shakur was shot dead by a teenager inside a restaurant

Expand Tweet

According to the officials for Oakland County Sheriff, Boopac Shakur was shot dead inside a Pontiac restaurant on Friday, September 29, at 10:30 pm local time. Shakur approached two men who were sitting at a table and charged one of them of being a p*dophile.

Shakur eventually punched the man, and the latter took out his knife. The other man also pulled out a gun and fired a few shots at Shakur. Although the men left the spot, they have been arrested by authorities. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office also shared a statement on the same, noting:

"His one-man crusade has led to the arrest and criminal charges being filed against several men. He has also mistakenly identified someone as a s*xual predator who was not."

The Oakland Press revealed that the arrested teenagers are 17 and 18 years old. The duo are reportedly from Pontiac, but their identities have not been revealed yet. Further, their names are likely to be disclosed after they are taken to the court.

The arrest was done with the help of Sheriff's detectives, who collaborated with U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives agents.

GoFundMe page launched to help Boopac Shakur's daughter

Following the death of Boopac Shakur, a GoFundMe page was launched to generate financial help for his daughter Ah'vyana. Shakur was called a "beacon of light" and "a true hometown hero" in the description. The description also stated:

"Funds raised will be dedicated to ensuring Ah'vyana future is secure, providing her with the opportunities and education that Robert dreamt of for her. Together, let's stand united and show our love for a true hero and offer solace and assistance to his precious daughter."

Expand Tweet

The page aims to collect $30,000, and donations worth $6,875 have been made so far.

Michigan Chronicle states that Boopac Shakur's work led to the arrests of various child predators over the years. A 33-year-old Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy was also suspended for reportedly attempting to have s*x with an underage girl.