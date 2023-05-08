What happened in Brownsville Texas? Car crash video leaves internet distressed 

A heartwrenching incident took place in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday, May 7, when an SUV slammed into a group of people standing at a bus stop close to a shelter for migrants. As per the Brownsville authorities, the incident took place near the Mexican border around 8:30 am. As per CNN, the accident took the life of 8 immigrants and left close to a dozen injured.

Trigger Warning: This article contains information and visuals that are graphic and may be disturbing to some. Readers' discretion is advised.

Authorities informed that as they reached the accident area, they found seven people already dead, while 10 were immediately rushed to the hospital. However, the eighth person also passed away at the hospital. Furthermore, several witnesses at the scene detained the driver who caused the accident until officials arrived at the scene.

At the moment, there is no confirmation yet on whether the crash was accidental or intentional. However, an investigation is still in progress, and the FBI too has been deployed for the same. Brownsville police spokesperson Martin Sandoval talked about the incident and claimed that authorities are simultaneously working to confirm the identities of those who are dead.

Johnny Joe O’Conner🍀🏌️‍♂️ @astrodude78574 This is the man that ran over and killed 7 people in Brownsville, Texas today. Not implying he did it on purpose, but this is how he was received. This is the man that ran over and killed 7 people in Brownsville, Texas today. Not implying he did it on purpose, but this is how he was received. https://t.co/9cYozKyUal

Netizens horrified as video of fatal Brownsville crash goes viral

As the video of the fatal crash that claimed the lives of eight immigrants at a bus stop went viral, social media users were extremely disturbed. The footage from Brownsville, Texas, shows the devastating impact of the SUV on innocent bystanders.

As the investigation continues, social media users are now expressing their views on the security of immigrants on the internet. Here is how netizens reacted to the incident as well as the devastating video:

Martin Sandoval also informed that the driver has been identified as a “Hispanic man” and is currently not cooperating with the authorities, as he is not giving out his real name. On the other hand, police are also testing the driver for intoxication, as that could also be a reason why the crash might have taken place.

At the moment, the driver has been arrested, but Brownsville authorities are yet to press charges.

