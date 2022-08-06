 What happened to Bryce Evans? Missing University of Tennessee student found dead near remote Great Smoky Mountains trail 

On August 5, Bryce Evans, a missing 23-years-old Tennessee man, was found dead in the Balsam mountains of North Carolina.
Bryce Evans, a National Guardsman and University of Tennessee student, was reported missing last week after leaving for a hiking and camping trip in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
As per Fox News, Evans was last seen on July 31 in Cherokee, North Carolina. His parents reported him missing after he did not receive his calls. His car, a 2017 Grey Nissan Ultima, was discovered at a hiking trailhead on Thursday.
Authorities have announced that the investigation into Evans' cause of death is ongoing.
The disappearance of Bryce Evans
Bryce Evans loved the outdoors. Before he began serving as a National Outdoorsman, he was a member of the Eagle Scouts.
Before his disappearance, he'd told his sister, Analise Evans, to visit the gym and then drive to Charlottesville, North Carolina, where he would sign into an internship at the University of North Carolina. However, the university's records indicate that he never arrived.
Scott Erland, a spokesperson for the Knoxville Police department, also stated that Evans did not sign into the gym either.
Erland said:
"Apparently, there is no record of Bryce’s card being used at the gym, he did not sign in for his internship at UNC and his phone goes straight to voicemail as well."
In response to his disappearance, Analise Evans posted on social media seeking help.
She wrote:
"My brother Bryce has been missing since Sunday, no one has seen or heard from since 1 pm on the 31st. His phone has been turned off. He was on his way back to Charlotte, NC from Knoxville."
The post continued:
"His last known location was the area around Cherokee, NC. He drives a 2017 Grey Nissan Altima with the plate 4LO-8L5. He is 6’3” and 185 pounds. Please if you know anything or have seen/talked to him reach out to me or my family."
The Citizens Times reported that after authorities discovered Bryce Evans' car on Heintooga Ridge Road at 7:45 pm on August 4, they closed off the area and conducted a search within the vicinity. This cooperative effort involved the National Park Service and the Cherokee Fire and Police Departments.
On August 5, the search continued. At about 11:15 am, responders discovered Evans' body off the trail. In response to the discovery, Analiese Evans mourned her brother on social media.
In an Instagram post, she wrote:
"Earlier today, the Park Service was able to recover Bryce's body. We aren't sure why he went hiking alone, but perhaps he just needed some time in the beauty of God's creation."
Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of Evans' death.