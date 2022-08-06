 What happened to Bryce Evans? Missing University of Tennessee student found dead near remote Great Smoky Mountains trail 

On August 5, Bryce Evans, a missing 23-years-old Tennessee man, was found dead in the Balsam mountains of North Carolina.

Bryce Evans, a National Guardsman and University of Tennessee student, was reported missing last week after leaving for a hiking and camping trip in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Rose @901Lulu Bryce Evans has been located deceased. Thanks to everyone for sharing. Rest In Peace. 🥺 Bryce Evans has been located deceased. Thanks to everyone for sharing. Rest In Peace. 🥺 https://t.co/xahBWMO9ix

As per Fox News, Evans was last seen on July 31 in Cherokee, North Carolina. His parents reported him missing after he did not receive his calls. His car, a 2017 Grey Nissan Ultima, was discovered at a hiking trailhead on Thursday.

Authorities have announced that the investigation into Evans' cause of death is ongoing.

The disappearance of Bryce Evans

Bryce Evans loved the outdoors. Before he began serving as a National Outdoorsman, he was a member of the Eagle Scouts.

Chuck Edwards @ChuckEdwards4NC URGENT: If you or someone you know has any information regarding Bryce Evans’ whereabouts, please contact your local police department or call (901) 651-4951. URGENT: If you or someone you know has any information regarding Bryce Evans’ whereabouts, please contact your local police department or call (901) 651-4951. https://t.co/gk4VEcvnoS

Before his disappearance, he'd told his sister, Analise Evans, to visit the gym and then drive to Charlottesville, North Carolina, where he would sign into an internship at the University of North Carolina. However, the university's records indicate that he never arrived.

Scott Erland, a spokesperson for the Knoxville Police department, also stated that Evans did not sign into the gym either.

Erland said:

"Apparently, there is no record of Bryce’s card being used at the gym, he did not sign in for his internship at UNC and his phone goes straight to voicemail as well."

In response to his disappearance, Analise Evans posted on social media seeking help.

Umer Aziz @UmerAziz421

My old friend and high school teammate Bryce Evans has been missing since Sunday with a last known location in Cherokee, NC. Here’s the link to the original post



facebook.com/10000632439912… PLEASE SHARE!My old friend and high school teammate Bryce Evans has been missing since Sunday with a last known location in Cherokee, NC. Here’s the link to the original post PLEASE SHARE! My old friend and high school teammate Bryce Evans has been missing since Sunday with a last known location in Cherokee, NC. Here’s the link to the original post facebook.com/10000632439912… https://t.co/la5xSKUh0E

She wrote:

"My brother Bryce has been missing since Sunday, no one has seen or heard from since 1 pm on the 31st. His phone has been turned off. He was on his way back to Charlotte, NC from Knoxville."

The post continued:

"His last known location was the area around Cherokee, NC. He drives a 2017 Grey Nissan Altima with the plate 4LO-8L5. He is 6’3” and 185 pounds. Please if you know anything or have seen/talked to him reach out to me or my family."

The Citizens Times reported that after authorities discovered Bryce Evans' car on Heintooga Ridge Road at 7:45 pm on August 4, they closed off the area and conducted a search within the vicinity. This cooperative effort involved the National Park Service and the Cherokee Fire and Police Departments.

𝕻𝖆𝖓𝖙𝖞🌲 @Panty_Christ Bryce Evans - the latest missing man as of this weekend (Aug 31st)

Age 23

alarming similarities to Gabe Focaracci (next tweet)

Last contact from phone pinged around Cherokee NC. Vehicle was found in a remote area on the parkway where there isn't service. Bryce Evans - the latest missing man as of this weekend (Aug 31st) Age 23alarming similarities to Gabe Focaracci (next tweet)Last contact from phone pinged around Cherokee NC. Vehicle was found in a remote area on the parkway where there isn't service. https://t.co/TjGnXofpw7

On August 5, the search continued. At about 11:15 am, responders discovered Evans' body off the trail. In response to the discovery, Analiese Evans mourned her brother on social media.

In an Instagram post, she wrote:

"Earlier today, the Park Service was able to recover Bryce's body. We aren't sure why he went hiking alone, but perhaps he just needed some time in the beauty of God's creation."

Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of Evans' death.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far