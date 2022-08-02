What happened to Byron Redmon? Texas man dies in chain reaction shooting after attacking woman

On Saturday, Texas man Byron Redmon died in a Dallas hospital after a shooting incident. He was allegedly hit by a bullet he fired at a woman after it passed through her neck and struck him in the leg.

According to People News, Dallas authorities arrived at the scene after receiving reports of a shooting in the city's Medical District. 26-year-old Byron Redmon and another woman were found at the scene with gunshot wounds.

According to the officers, the investigation is ongoing, and the motive behind the shooting continues to remain unclear. WFAA reported that the woman, who remains unidentified, was also treated at the Dallas hospital. She has since been released from their care.

What do we know about the death of Byron Redmon?

According to Sunday Press Release, Dallas authorities arrived at the scene at around 11:30 am on Saturday after being notified that at least one shot was fired in a Medical Block apartment.

Arriving at the scene, authorities discovered remnants of a violent struggle, though the apartment itself was empty.

In the news release, Juan Fernandez, a spokesperson for the Dallas Police Department, described what first responders saw at the scene. He said:

“(There was) a large amount of blood and a blood trail.”

Dallas News reported that later on, officers got a call from a nearby hospital, reporting that Byron Redmon and the unidentified woman were in a vehicle near the premises. The hospital confirmed to police that both had suffered from gunshot wounds. The woman was shot in the neck, while Redmon sustained an injury to the leg.

Investigators suspect that the shooting may have emerged from a domestic dispute. There is speculation that Byron Redmon may have attempted to murder the woman before the freak accident, though investigators are also considering the possibility that the shooting may have been the consequence of an accidental discharge.

Gun Violence in America

Byron Redmon's death follows a spate of shootings across the nation, becoming just another example of the endemic gun violence in America. According to the CDC, in 2020 alone, the state of Texas saw roughly 4164 firearm deaths.

This year, gun violence has further sparked debate due to high-profile mass shootings in Illinois, Oklahoma, New York and Texas. According to an FBI report, more guns are purchased in Texas than any other state, with citizens buying 150,464 legal firearms in the month of June.

The Texas Tribute reported that in response to the Uvalde shooting, which left 22 people dead in a Texas elementary school, the state has taken measures to improve the background checks required to purchase a legal firearm.

