What happened to Caes David Gruesbeck? Fort Wayne Amazon employee death triggers state inspection

An employee for Amazon, named Caes David Gruesbeck, died on May 8, 2023, while working at the company's warehouse in northeast Indiana. He suffered a head injury and although he was transported immediately to a hospital, he was announced dead on arrival.

Following the incident, the warehouse was shut down and a safety compliance inspection was started by the Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The company also issued a statement revealing that the warehouse has been closed down as the employee’s death is being investigated, but they will still continue to pay all those who work at the place.

The facility is not confirmed to open any time soon. Company spokesperson Andre Woodson released a statement on the matter, saying:

“We’re conducting a thorough investigation of the incident and working closely with authorities as they conduct their own investigations as well. We’re also supporting our teams with anything they need, including counseling services, and we’ll continue assisting in the days and weeks ahead."

No foul play suspected in Caes David Gruesbeck’s death at Amazon warehouse

Allen County Coroner’s Office reported that Caes David Gruesbeck died while working at the Amazon fulfillment center in Fort Wayne. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Allen County Sheriff stated that there were no signs of foul play and that Caes was operating heavy machinery when the incident happened.

As per Indiana Republic Radio, the company later revealed in an email that Caes was working on a machine called "one-man-lift" and was hit on the head by an overhead conveyance system as he tried to clear a jam on the conveyer below, resulting in his death. He was 20.

Emergency medical crew was immediately called to the place and employees were sent back home after being paid. Gruesbeck’s friends and co-workers also honored him during a gathering held the following day at the workplace.

Injury rates at the Amazon warehouses in the last few years

According to a new analysis that came out in April 2023, the injury rate at the Amazon warehouses decreased in 2022, as compared to 2021. A safety report released by Amazon in March 2023 showed that the injury rate decreased to 6.7 from 7.6 per 200,000 working hours.

However, Strategic Organizing Center states that the company still needs to work on ensuring the safety of its workers. Eric Frumin, Health and safety director for the Strategic Organizing Center, said:

“It’s long past time for Amazon’s executives and board of directors to come clean with workers, communities and investors about the safety crisis, and give them the full picture. And it’s time for Amazon to make the changes to its operations that will actually reduce the hazards – and finally stop this plague of serious injuries that threaten their workers every day.”

Although the injury rates have decreased, it is not the same as it was in 2020 when the work was slowed down due to the Covid-19 pandemic. According to SOC, workers in the company's warehouses suffer more severe injuries as compared to other companies.

