What happened to Camping with Steve's wife? Support pours in as YouTuber pays tribute to late spouse

On Thursday, August 25, Canadian camper Steve Wallis of the YouTube channel Camping with Steve, posted a video in which he announced the death of his wife, Jessica Audrey Wallis. The video, titled Rest In Peace My Beautiful Wife, has garnered over 1.2 million views as of now.

In the video, an emotional Wallis explains how Jess passed away on Saturday, August 20. According to the 40-year-old Vancouver, Canada native, his wife had passed away in her sleep. Wallis addressed his viewers and said:

“I'm just gonna take my time and pour my heart out a little bit here. On Saturday, (my) beautiful wife and I went to bed, on Sunday only I woke up…”

Unable to finish the sentence, Wallis expressed the massive shock he endured over the passing of his wife. This news comes within a month of their fifth anniversary of their marriage.

Camping with Steve mourns his wife Jess’ death

While it is not known what caused the unfortunate demise of Steve Wallis’ wife, the outdoor enthusiast and YouTuber revealed that she had passed away in her sleep. Furthermore, he disclosed:

“The last, I don't know how many days, it's been an absolute shock.”

This implied that the untimely death of Jess Wallis may have been caused by some undiagnosed underlying complication. In the heartbreaking video, Wallis added:

“They say this about everyone and pass away, that there was no one else like them and that they brought a smile to everybody's face. But she was the real deal and anyone will tell you that.”

In yet another heart-rending moment, Wallis also credited the Camping with Steve venture to his late wife, Jess, whom he always referred to as “my beautiful wife” in most videos. He said:

“The only reason there's a Camping With Steve at all is because of Jess. If if I'd never met her, I'd still be living in a motorhome trying to finish a documentary.”

Condolences rush in as YouTuber Steve Wallis loses his wife Jess

A legion of tweets and responses on Reddit paid tribute to late Jess. Several viewers of Camping With Steve expressed their sorrow and grief over Wallis’ loss. Meanwhile, others shared Wallis’ request as to how best to honor Jess. In the video, Wallis said:

“If anybody is wondering what you can do. Please, donate to your local food bank, donate to your homeless shelters. That was Jess' major thing, (that) she liked to do.”

Multiple tweets and Reddit posts shared the same message and urged others to donate to pay their tribute to Jess. A few online responses also credited Jess for encouraging her husband to start the stealth camping YouTube channel.

Even though Steve Wallis is mourning the unfortunate passing of his wife, the YouTuber revealed that he will still be making camping videos. Wallis told his viewers that he is "just going to need a little bit of time."

Edited by Babylona Bora