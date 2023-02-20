What happened to Cassi Davis’ eye? Condition explored as death hoax goes viral

News of actress Cassi Davis’ death was being widely circulated on the internet. However, her friend and co-star Palmer Williams Jr. shared a post on Instagram, clearing up the hoax by telling her fans that Davis is alive and doing well. Amidst this, her fans were left worried and came to know that she is suffering from a health condition called Bell's palsy.

Cassi Davis plays the role of Ella Payne, the family matriarch on the show House of Payne, and on the season 10 premiere in 2022, she looked a bit different. As soon as the episode aired, it made fans worry about her.

Aside from that, rumors of her death began to circulate on the internet in 2023. There were numerous claims doing the rounds, and one amongst them was that she died of lung cancer.

Netizens started flooding the comment sections with queries about whether the news was true. The hoax was debunked by Cassie Davis' friend, who said that she is doing fine.

He said,

“I probably tonight, I have gotten roughly six seven different people to have actually called, text or had contact with me through social media and stuff asking if Cassi Davis has passed away. That is not the truth. Just finished going back and forth with her on text messages, talked to her last week, talked to her the week before that because I was joking with her and saying that I would have been upset if she passed away.”

The actor also said that he was disappointed that somebody came up with this death hoax.

Fans of Cassi Davis were relieved to learn that she is alive and well, with the exception of her diagnosis of Bell's palsy.

Cassi Davis previously spoke about her eye condition in 2021

In February 2021, Cassi Davis appeared on a podcast on The Culture, where she spoke about her health condition and said that she was diagnosed with Bell's palsy in March 2020.

Davis further said,

"I don't know what it is but I figure when it is time for the Lord to straighten it out, he will."

She then explained how she felt about the condition and said that it did not hurt her but it was very distracting to her because it was almost like a glitch.

The House of Payne actress went on to say,

"People who will side-track you or side-eye you because of a defect or because of a disability or because of something that you have no control over, that person doesn't need to be really in my life. If God allowed it, evidently I can handle it."

What is Bell's palsy?

According to the Mayo Clinic, Bell's palsy is a condition in which there is a sudden weakness in the muscles on one side of the face. Due to this weakness, sometimes the face appears to droop.

Bell's palsy can occur at any age. The cause of this condition is unknown. It is reported that experts believe it is caused by swelling and inflammation of the nerve that controls the muscles on one side of the face.

The weakness is only temporary and improves significantly over the next few weeks. People usually recover completely in about six months. However, a small number of people continue to have some symptoms for the rest of their lives. Bell's palsy rarely occurs more than once.

