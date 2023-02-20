"Had me bout in tears": Actress Cassi Davis passed away claim explored as fans express concern 

Rumors of actress Cassi Davis’ death have spread like wildfire across social media platforms. Some claimed that she died of lung cancer. However, her friend and co-star Palmer Williams Jr. recently took to his Instagram account to debunk the speculation. He affirmed to fans that she is very much alive and well.

𝓃𝑜𝓃𝒶𝓂𝑒 @nonamekg03 Pls don't EVER play with Cassi Davis name like that! Had me bout in tears, lying about people being dead will never be funny

Over the past 24 hours, several social media posts claiming that Cassi Davis died from lung cancer emerged online. Internet users flooded comment sections to express their doubts over the claim. Others expressed shock at the announcement of her passing.

Several internet users announced that the actress had passed away (Image via GossipGirl XOXO/YouTube)

However, it has been confirmed by her House of Payne co-star that she is doing just fine and that there seems to be a death hoax flooding social media platforms. In his latest Instagram post, Palmer Williams Jr. said:

“I probably tonight, I have gotten roughly six seven different people to have actually called, text or had contact with me through social media and stuff asking if Cassi Davis has passed away. That is not the truth. Just finished going back and forth with her on text messages, talked to her last week, talked to her the week before that because I was joking with her and saying that I would have been upset if she passed away.”

Williams Jr. went on to express disappointment at the fact that someone created this death hoax. He stated that “playing with someone’s life” is something one does not joke about. He went on to reveal that another English actress of the same name had to clarify that she had not passed away either.

Netizens react to fake news of Cassi Davis’ passing

Some netizens did not verify with credible news publications to confirm that the 58 year old had died in reality. Several internet users flooded the internet with tributary messages and chaotically questioned fellow social media users whether Davis died in real life. However, it is safe to say now that she is very much alive.

A few reactions to the fake news of her death read:

renzii @renzii_badmon R.I.P cassi Davis madea movies will not be the same without you

iDreamofNalie🇭🇹 @WhoisNalie I loved her as Ella Not cassi Davis passed away

B E ♠️ S T @_SignedRomance Y'all steady saying Cassi Davis died why y'all lying

Star✨(she/her) @starjowers Who said Cassi Davis died? Come here, I just want to talk. Who said Cassi Davis died? Come here, I just want to talk. https://t.co/pHelpIIbhx

𝐍𝐢𝐤𝐨 𝐍𝐨𝐢𝐫 @NIKOxNOIR whoever said cassi davis passed away, COUNT YOUR DAYS whoever said cassi davis passed away, COUNT YOUR DAYS

cheri beasleys wig @chrisgerard_ Why did y’all lie and say Cassi Davis is dead?!?!? Why did y’all lie and say Cassi Davis is dead?!?!?

Devvin @Devvinantwon Dont play with me rn Yall betta clear them Cassi Davis Rumors Up by Tmmw Morning auntie aint hit the upper room yet Dont play with me rn Yall betta clear them Cassi Davis Rumors Up by Tmmw Morning auntie aint hit the upper room yet

$ @BigdawggLuwop lady ain’t even dead Man they say Cassi Davis died bout every yearlady ain’t even dead Man they say Cassi Davis died bout every year 😭 lady ain’t even dead

Elisha-Michelle Epps @elishamepps Is Cassi Davis dead yes or no bcs I’m not in the mood to play rn Is Cassi Davis dead yes or no bcs I’m not in the mood to play rn 😀

Armed Yandere 🔪 @JawanzaCW Did Cassi Davis die or is Facebook f*cking with me???!!! Did Cassi Davis die or is Facebook f*cking with me???!!! https://t.co/G0QqhBrrSR

It is important to verify such breaking news from established news published to ensure that one does not believe misinformation that is circulating online.

Who is Cassi Davis?

The Holly Springs, Mississippi-native studied music at Spelman College in Atlanta. She initially dropped out after not being allowed to play religious music at her senior recital. However, she returned to the institution in 2008 to receive her diploma.

Cassi Davis made her acting debut in 1988 after playing the support role in the Spike Lee comedy movie School Daze. While climbing the ladder to success, she made guest appearances on television shows including Love Single, Married, Daddy’s Little Girls, Madea’s Big Happy Family and Boo! A Madea Halloween among others.

She eventually began working in Tyler Perry’s production company and played the role of Ella Payne in the House of Payne series between 2007 and 2012.

Davis has been given two NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series.

She married her longtime partner Kerry Patton in January, 2017.

