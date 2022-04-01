What happened to Cassie Carli? Search for missing Florida woman intensifies 

Florida authorities have broadened their search for a missing mom named Cassie Carli beyond the state. On March 31, they revealed that they had located the last person to allegedly see Carli - her daughter's father, who was in Birmingham, Alabama.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson described Cassie Carli's absence as "very concerning," revealing that authorities who found her car behind Juana's Pagodas restaurant in Navarre Beach also spotted her handbag inside.

In a press conference on March 31, Johnson said:

"There were things in the purse, we don’t think she would just up and leave. Usually you don’t go four days without hearing from them, or them using a credit card, cell phone. So yeah, we’re concerned."

Cassie was last seen on March 27 when she departed to meet with Marcus Spanevelo, her daughter's father, in the parking lot of Juana's, according to police.

She never came home, and her relatives told Fox News Digital that a text message she sent that night from her phone indicated that she was having car and cell phone problems.

Cassie Carli was reported missing a day after she left home to pick up her daughter

Cassie Carli's father filed a missing person report on March 28. On March 29, police discovered her car. Investigators are currently reviewing security footage from the area, according to the sheriff, who added that around five or six witnesses have come forward thus far.

Police tracked Spanevolo down to Birmingham, Alabama, where he was interrogated and the couple's 4-year-old daughter, Saylor, was found safe. Johnson explained that Spanevelo would be there since he had a job in the neighborhood.

The case is being investigated by the entire Major Crimes Unit of the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office, which consists of 10 investigators, according to Johnson. Authorities suspect Spanevelo was "the last one to see her that we're aware of."

Johnson said that they would be speaking with Spanevelo again and did not discuss whatever the latter had revealed.

According to Johnson, the FBI offered to participate in the investigation and is now one of the law enforcement organizations working on the matter. He wouldn't say where the search would take place, but revealed that Carli's car was now in the hands of investigators.

"When we look at this, we consider her missing endangered. We don’t know what happened to her, we just know that the way she has gone missing concerns us greatly. We don’t have enough evidence to determine if she’s alive or if she’s deceased."

Carli is described as 5-foot-5 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with blue eyes and shoulder-length blonde hair. Her ears are pierced, and she has a mole on her right cheek.

According to the sheriff's office, the inquiry is still extremely active. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 859-983-1190.

