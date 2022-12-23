What happened to Cem Gunes? Fatal Long Islands crash leaves three teens dead

On December 21, Wednesday, a fatal car crash in Long Island left 16-year-old driver Cem Gunes and 2 other teenage passengers dead.

As per the New York Post, Cem Gunes, a Holtsville resident, only had a learner's permit when he took his friends out for a ride in his mother's 2009 Infinit G37. During the course of the trip, the car reportedly flew off the road and into woods, killing all 3 teens.

Mike @tallboy66 @nypost Bummer but time and time again speeding and thinking your vehicle is a place to play in proves to be wrong @nypost Bummer but time and time again speeding and thinking your vehicle is a place to play in proves to be wrong

The 2 other passengers involved have been identified as 17-year-old Moriches resident, Taylor Beltramini, and 18-year-old Landon Kromhout Auditore of Mastic. Long Island authorities reported that all 3 victims were pronounced dead at the scene of the crime.

Authorities investigate the circumstances that led to the death of Cem Gunes and 2 other teens

In an official interview with Newsday, Suffolk Police Department Inspector Darrell Simmons said that while witnesses tried to help the 3 teens, the severe nature of the crash meant nothing could be done.

Mike @tallboy66 @murphy_sea

Now if everyone involved had been paying attention no one would have been hurt @nypost Thanks the car swerved to avoid another then another vehicle crashed into her vehicleNow if everyone involved had been paying attention no one would have been hurt @murphy_sea @nypost Thanks the car swerved to avoid another then another vehicle crashed into her vehicle Now if everyone involved had been paying attention no one would have been hurt

Darrell Simmons said:

“Witnesses tried to assist in every way possible. It was a horrific accident and I’m sure they did everything they could.”

He said that Cem Gunes, who only had a leaner's permit, was ultimately unlicensed, meaning he was not legally supposed to be behind the wheel of an automobile.

It is believed that besides Landon Auditore, none of the passengers in the car were wearing seatbelts. While Auditore was found dead in the vehicle, Beltramini and Gunes flew out of the car.

Simmons commented on the deaths of all 3 passengers:

"It's terrible. We're all parents. Everybody has kids, young kids that drive. It's a tragedy."

James Poirier @JamesPoirierNYC

R.I.P. @nypost The advent of self-driving cars will save lives because driverless cars will collide much less oftenR.I.P. @nypost The advent of self-driving cars will save lives because driverless cars will collide much less oftenR.I.P.

As per CBS, authorities have still not determined how Cem Gunes got a hold of his mother's vehicle. Authorities reported that the crash occured at 9:43 pm, when the car lost control while northbound on Nicholls Road.

Simmons added:

"We have witness reports that the 2009 Infinity G37 color gray was traveling northbound on Nicholls Road at a high rate of speed. It was reported that the vehicle overturned numerous times."

Adrian Barrington, a teen who dated Cem Gunes, lamented his death.

Barrington said:

"He really had a kind heart. I loved him a lot."

In an interview with News12, Barrington said:

“I was supposed to spend all of Christmas break with him and now he’s just, he’s gone."

Nahjae Hollman, a senior at William Floyd, where 2 of the passengers attended school, said:

"The mood in school is really depressing and sad. It's just been kids being killed, over and over."

The accident currently remains under the investigation of Long Island authorities.

Poll : 0 votes