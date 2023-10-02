What happened to Chris Wright? GoFundMe raises $259,630 as prominent Chattanooga businessman is fatally shot

Chris Wright, a prominent businessman was shot to death on Thursday, September 28, 2023, in Chattanooga, Tennessee. According to WDEF, the Chattanooga police have arrested 57-year-old Darryl Roberts in connection with Wright's alleged murder. Wright, who was 38 at the time of his death, leaves behind his wife and children, and a funeral service will be held later this week.

A GoFundMe was launched to meet Chris Wright's funeral expenses whose wife, Acacia gave birth to their third child only a few weeks ago. The fundraiser which aims to raise $375,000 has raised over $320,000 at the time of writing this article.

Chris Wright death: Chattanooga police have a suspect in the alleged shooting of businessman

Prominent businessman from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Chris Wright was allegedly shot to death on September 28, 2023. The Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting on the one-thousand block of Market Street near Patten Towers shortly before midnight. While police have arrested Darryl Roberts as a suspect, they said that an altercation broke out between the two which led to the shooting.

Since the shooting was reported to them, police were on the lookout for the suspect, who was allegedly spotted in Brainerd in a car. Roberts was found by the members of the CPD's Fugitive Unit along with the US Marshalls and ATF agents. The police followed him for a while before conducting a traffic stop on the five-hundred block of Tunnel Boulevard.

Following this, police arrested Roberts in connection to the death of Chris Wright. Authorities have charged Darryl with first-degree murder and have booked him into the Hamilton County Jail.

Reportedly, Wright was a graduate of Yale University and the University of Chicago. As mentioned earlier, his wife had recently given birth to their third child. It was revealed that Wright was a 2003 graduate of Baylor School.

The school profiled him and he had said that he was someone who always thought logically.

"At Baylor I began to think constructively, and critically, and how to think how other people do with different viewpoints, and began to triangulate on these ideas," the businessman added.

A fundraiser has been launched to provide some financial aid to the victim's family

Baylor School President Chris Angel issued a statement addressing Wright's death. According to the statement, the school community was "heartbroken" to learn about Chris' death. He was set to celebrate his 20th class reunion the weekend after he was shot. The school authorities have expressed their condolences to the victim's family.

A fundraiser for Wright's family to take care of his funeral arrangements has been launched and it has raised over $320,000 and has a target of $375,000. According to the fundraiser description, Chris was a "beloved son and brother," and an "admired friend" who was also an "accomplished businessman."

As mentioned earlier, Chris and his wife had their third child, Aprilia a few weeks before he was shot. He has two sons, Declan and Abbott, apart from Aprilia.

Darryl Roberts' bond has been set at $5 million and his next court appearance has been scheduled for October 16, 2023.