What happened to Christi Romero? Suspect charged after Arizona woman found dead in a car trunk

On the morning of November 6, 2023, 54-year-old Christi Romero of Arizona was reported missing along with her vehicle, a 1995 Plymouth Neon, to the Holbrook Police Department. Christi's estranged boyfriend, 34-year-old Richard Paul Rodriguez, was recognized as a person of interest in this incident, prompting a search.

Later on Monday, at about 5 pm, the body of Christi Romero was located in the trunk of the Plymouth Neon by Huntington Beach Police.

Richard Paul Rodriguez was apprehended and booked on one count of murder and presently remains in custody in California.

Authorities had issued an order of protection against Christi Romero's estranged boyfriend

A press release by the Holbrook Police Department stated that on November 6, 2023, officers responded to a reported missing person at 201 East Iowa Space #2 in Holbrook and discovered evidence of forced entry into Christi Romero's trailer. A nationwide Attempt to Locate (ATL) was issued for Richard, Christi, and her vehicle.

According to the press release by the Holbrook Police Department, phone location data suggested the car headed towards California on Interstate 10. The ATL was updated to focus on California, including an apartment in Huntington Beach, which California Law Enforcement was informed about.

ABC 7 reported that at around 5:15 pm on Monday, Huntington Beach police officers responded to a residence in the 17000 block of Friml Lane following reports of a family disturbance.

According to the report by ABC 7, police spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla said,

"Upon arrival, officers located individuals based on interviews. An investigation led the officers to such a vehicle in the area where a female victim's body was discovered."

The press release by the Holbrook Police Department mentioned that on November 2, 2023, Richard Paul Rodriguez was served with an order of protection and was evicted from the residence where he lived with Christi. He then moved into a shelter for unhoused people, as per the Los Angeles Times. However, according to the personnel at the shelter, he was not spotted there for several days.

ABC 7 reported that Holbrook police believe that even after an active order of protection, Christi Romero was forced out of her residence by Richard. Her cause of death has not been revealed.

Christi Romero's death marks the first homicide in Holbrook since 2020

Los Angeles Times reported that the death of Christi Romero is the first homicide in Holbrook since 2020.

According to the report by the Los Angeles Times, Police Chief Nathan Christensen, who did not anticipate the tragic incident, said,

"Honestly, I was shocked that it ended in this manner. Anytime we dealt with (Richard Rodriguez) he was very polite, cordial. He was very respectful and compliant with us."

Los Angeles Times reported that according to Police Chief Christensen, in the past month, authorities had responded to the residence the couple lived in on about three occasions for reports of fights between them. The last argument was reported on November 1, 2023.

As per the report by the Los Angeles Times, Richard rejected the allegations and claimed to be the one being threatened by Christi Romero.

Holbrook Police Department reported that they are actively investigating the case along with the Huntington Beach California Police Department and have informed the Federal Bureau of Investigation.