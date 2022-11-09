What happened to Dan McCafferty? Nazareth lead singer dies aged 76

Popular vocalist and lead singer of the hard rock band Nazareth, Dan McCafferty, recently passed away on November 8, 2022 at the age of 76.

His bandmate Pete Agnew revealed the news on Facebook and wrote:

"Dan died at 12:40 today. This is the saddest announcement I ever had to make. Maryann and the family have lost a wonderful loving husband and father, I have lost my best friend, and the world has lost one of the greatest singers who ever lived. Too upset to say anything more at this time."

McCafferty was a member of Nazareth from 1968 when it was formed until his retirement in 2013.

Dan McCafferty retired from touring due to health issues

Dan McCafferty died on Tuesday (November 8) and although his bandmate Pete announced the news on social media, he did not reveal the exact cause of death. McCafferty was suffering from some health issues but it remains unknown if they played any role in his death.

McCafferty's health issues were the reason why he retired from touring with Nazareth in August 2013. While speaking to UK music magazine Classic Rock, Dan explained his health problems and confirmed that he never suffered a stroke, which was once reported in the press.

Dan McCafferty retired from touring in 2013 for his health issues (Image via Ian Dickson/Getty Images)

His chronic obstructive pulmonary disease got worse in the last few years and he had to leave the show midway in Switzerland in 2013 after performing three songs. Speaking about the situation that day, Dan McCafferty said:

"You don't know when it's going to come on, but suddenly you can't breathe. If you can't do the job you shouldn't be there – Nazareth's too big for that."

Dan disclosed that he once collapsed onstage at a concert in Canada in the same year (2013) due to burst stomach cancer. Recalling the incident, he said that he thought he would be fine but people lose a lot of blood when that happens.

Dan McCafferty was a member of the hard rock band Nazareth

Born on October 14, 1946, Dan McCafferty was influenced by artists like Little Richard, Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, and Otis Redding.

He was the co-founder of Nazareth and was featured on their albums until 2014 alongside touring with them for 45 years.

Dan was also the co-writer of the band's most popular singles like Broken Down Angel and Bad Bad Boy. McCafferty pursued a solo career by releasing three solo albums.

Following his retirement from touring in 2013, he continued to perform live and record occasionally. He released a music video, Tell Me, in June 2019 from his album Last Testament, which was released in October 2019.

His survivors include his wife, whose identity remains unknown, and their two children.

Poll : 0 votes