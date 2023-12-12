What happened to Daniel Nelson? Tributes pour in as Kansas City Chiefs superfan ‘Da Beard’ killed in crash

The football community is mourning the death of Kansas City Chiefs superfan Daniel Nelson, endearingly dubbed the Red Beard or Da Beard, for dying his beard red for the game.

According to Independence Police, on Monday, December 11, Daniel Nelson, 43, was driving a Chevrolet after midnight on 23rd Street in Independence, Missouri, when he crashed into a railroad bridge west of Noland Road.

Police said Daniel Nelson, who died at the scene, was not wearing a seat belt. As police continue to investigate the crash, they revealed that alcohol may have contributed to the fatal crash.

In a post on Facebook, the Independence police department identified Daniel Nelson as the victim killed in a tragic crash on Monday. They wrote:

“The crash occurred when the driver of a Chevrolet Impala was travelling west on 23rd Street and collided with the railroad bridge. The driver succumbed to injuries at the scene and passed away.” They added, “The crash remains under investigation; however, investigators believe alcohol was a contributing factor to the crash.”

Community mourns death of Kansas City Chiefs superfan Daniel Nelson

Daniel Nelson, a 43-year-old Kansas City Chiefs superfan known as 'Red Beard' or 'Da Beard', was remembered by many in the football community following a tragic crash that claimed his life on Monday, December 11. Social media was teeming with tributes to Nelson, who was remembered for his ardent devotion and passion for the Chiefs.

Christopher Stone, who knew Nelson for ten years through tailgating at Chiefs games, told KCTV that Nelson was a father and worked as an electrician when he was not at the games.

“He was such a hard-working guy,” Stone recalled. “He was up at the crack of dawn every day, very organized and he was dedicated to his craft. He was a unionized electrician but then he would help me.”

Lynn Schmidt told the outlet that Nelson, who was a perpetual presence in Chiefs games, was extremely well-liked by everyone he met.

“He was all over the parking lots,” Schmidt said. “He had a lot of tailgates he attended throughout the games and once you knew him you were his friend. That’s what was so special about him.”

In a post on X, another football fan Brad Henson paid tribute to Nelson and wrote:

“As some of you know, we lost a good man last night too early. Daniel Nelson was such a nice guy and it is tragic what happened. I will be praying for his family. Gone but never forgotten.”

Lexi Farmer, a New Jersey resident, told KCTV-5 that Nelson was responsible for turning her into a Chiefs fan.

“He defines Chiefs Kingdom and as a fan, Chiefs Kingdom is supposed to be there for one another and lift each other up,” Farmer told KCTV. “That’s exactly what he did and it was truly amazing to meet someone like him.”

As community members continue to mourn the devastating loss, Independence Police said that the crash is under investigation.