Did James Harden date a Kardashian? Exploring the dating life of The Beard

Apart from creating news with his all-around skills in the National Basketball Association, 10-time All-Star James Harden has also become known throughout the years for dating high-profile celebrities. Among them is Khloe Kardasian.

‘The Beard’ and the Kardashians star dated for eight months before parting ways in early 2016. Harden was still with the Houston Rockets at the time.

Their relationship started when they first met at a basketball-themed birthday party for Kanye West at Staples Center. The recording artist was then with Khloe’s sister Kim.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

James Harden, at the time of the breakup, said the reason they had to separate was the “unnecessary” pressure from too much attention channeled their way, which proved to be overwhelming for the one-time NBA MVP.

Expand Tweet

He told Sports Illustrated in 2017:

“I feel like it was for no reason. I wasn’t getting anything out of it except my name out there and my face out there, and I don’t need that. It wasn’t uncomfortable, but it wasn’t me… It was unnecessary stuff that I think trickled down to my teammates. I had to eliminate that.”

But seemingly the two are fine now, with the Philadelphia 76er describing Khloe in an interview with US Weekly earlier this year as a “great person” and wishing nothing but the best for his ex.

Other famous women in James Harden's relationship timeline

Early in his career, James Harden was linked to rapper Trina. He was still playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Similarly, in 2015, James Harden and American model Amber Rose's name created a buzz in the celebrity world.

Rose shared then that she had develop a special friendship with ‘The Beard’ and that "He'll be my Valentine – if he acts right.”

Another celebrity who was associated with Harden was R&B recording artist Ashanti. She was spotted with the family of the All-Star at a Rockets game in 2018, where it was reported that the player put her up at a Houston hotel and bought her flowers.

James Harden is currently with famous Instagram model and influencer Jessyka Janshel, whom he had been seeing for a while before their relationship became public last year.