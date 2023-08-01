What happened to Daniel Sandifer? Search for suspects underway as Dragonfly Hollywood nightclub bouncer beaten to death

In the early hours of Sunday, July 30, Dragonfly Hollywood nightclub bouncer Daniel Sandifer was beaten to death. CBS reported that the incident occurred at 2 am at 6510 Santa Monica Boulevard, just outside the nightclub. Officials reported that Sandifer died during a physical altercation with approximately 10 people just as the club was about to close.

Trigger warning: This article concerns a violent homicide, the reader's discretion is advised

Slauson Girl 📸⚡️✍🏾 @slausongirlnews



Police are searching for multiple suspects 🏾 pic.twitter.com/hU2Rrlpt5M A security guard was beaten to death this weekend, by a group of 7-11 people outside a Hollywood nightclub called ‘Dragonfly’ where rapper Tee Grizzley was headlining this weekend.Police are searching for multiple suspects

The death of Daniel Sandifer currently remains under investigation by Los Angeles authorities. Officials have yet to determine the names of the suspect, and what led up to the vicious beating. The LAPD has requested that anyone with footage of the incident step forward.

Officials yet to receive any tip-offs in Daniel Sandifer murder case

According to The Independent, 32-year-old Daniel Sandifer was working the door of the Dragonfly Hollywood Nightclub when he was confronted by a large group of men for unknown reasons.

Detective Samuel Marullo disclosed all of the information authorities had to ABC reporters, stating that they are still in the early stages of the investigation.

“One thing we know was that there was a lot of people present – a lot of people on the street – many of whom left the scene prior to police arriving,” Marullo said.

Marullo said that despite there being so many witnesses, they have yet to receive any potential tip-offs concerning who may have killed Daniel Sandifer.

“We know that oftentimes people will record these types of incidents on their cellphone. We would encourage them to share that with us as it can help bring a sense of justice to this person’s family (....) I’m sure the club provided some footage. That’s on them, but everybody has cellphones nowaday. We need to get some suspects and hold them accountable," Marullo continued.

According to a friend of Daniel Sandifer, the homicide is particularly tragic as the victim was a family man. The 32-year-old was reportedly the father of two children who was also in charge of taking care of his grandmother.

Sandifer's father, who did not want to reveal his name, told ABC reporters that the victim was his oldest son.

Digital Surveillance @Seccamsla

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to the Dragonfly Hollywood nightclub in the 6500 block. A nightclub security guard beaten to death in Hollywood by a mob of people early Sunday morning has been identified by friends and coworkers.According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to the Dragonfly Hollywood nightclub in the 6500 block. pic.twitter.com/Nn1CGMpQwx

In the wake of the tragic incident, the Dragonfly Hollywood Night Club canceled Sunday's "Sunday Night Fever" event. The day after the murder, they made an official statement acknowledging Sandifer's death.

The statement read:

“As we begin to process and mourn the loss of our colleague, Dragonfly will be closed. Our hearts are with his family at this time."

The case is currently being handled by the LAPD's West Bureau Homicide Unit. Authorities are attempting to determine if the suspects in the slaying were known to Sandifer prior to the attack.