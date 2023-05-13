What happened with Datsik? Allegations explored as Avalon comes under fire over recent booking fiasco

Canadian DJ Troy Beetles, professionally known as Datsik, was canceled from the EDM scene in 2018 after being accused of s**ual assault and r*pe. However, after almost five years of absence from the music industry, the DJ released his new album, Afterlife, in early April 2023.

AVALON Hollywood, a popular venue for hosting music events, recently announced an upcoming event marking Datsik’s comeback. The show was scheduled to take place on June 9, 2023. The internet has since resisted the comeback event and called out AVALON Hollywood for allowing a “predator” and an “abuser” on stage.

Dreamix🌙 @DreamixMusic WHO LET DATSIK HAVE A SHOW AT THE AVALON HOLLYWOOD?? WHO LET DATSIK HAVE A SHOW AT THE AVALON HOLLYWOOD??

The venue was forced to cancel the performance as a result of the outrage from the EDM community's fans. Troy announced the news on Instagram and said that people who had already purchased tickets would receive refunds.

However, the DJ said that his show at AVALON was on its way to selling out, meaning people still purchased tickets to see him. He thanked his "loyal" friends and fans and said he would organize an underground event to make up for them.

Netizens criticize AVALON Hollywood for promoting Datsik

EDM fans, who had been aware of the SA allegations against Troy Beetles, which led to his disappearance from the music scene for almost five years, were not happy with his comeback.

They were furious at AVALON Hollywood for even deciding to let the DJ host a public event. They also called out the venue for deleting comments and blocking people who criticized their decision. Some people said that other artists who were also booked at the venue should refuse to play there until AVALON cancels Troy's event.

linguini @kylegirardmusic Why is the industry trying so hard to protect Datsik? Why is Avalon okay with booking him and deleting comments criticizing the decision? The dude is so incredibly replaceable so let him be replaced. No room for abusers Why is the industry trying so hard to protect Datsik? Why is Avalon okay with booking him and deleting comments criticizing the decision? The dude is so incredibly replaceable so let him be replaced. No room for abusers

Two Tails//Artichokes Are Yellow @twotailsmusic Artists who are booked at Avalon Hollywood should refuse to play till they cancel the Datsik show. This is a disgrace to the community. Artists who are booked at Avalon Hollywood should refuse to play till they cancel the Datsik show. This is a disgrace to the community.

𝔼𝔻𝕄 𝑹𝒂𝒑𝒖𝒏𝒛𝒆𝒍🇺🇦🦎🍳✨ 🔜 🌸EDCLV🌼 @donttouchdabutt 🖕🏻 If you don’t know who Datsik is then GOOD. That means cancelling him 5 yrs ago worked.🖕🏻 If you don’t know who Datsik is then GOOD. That means cancelling him 5 yrs ago worked. 🍅 🖕🏻

feral fae 🐸✨🍄🧚‍♀️ @cosmostarchild Datsik trying to make his like sixth comeback now really really really seems to highlight that man does not understand the concept of ‘no means no’ still…how many times are we going to have to bully him into cancellation? Datsik trying to make his like sixth comeback now really really really seems to highlight that man does not understand the concept of ‘no means no’ still…how many times are we going to have to bully him into cancellation?

𝙈𝘼𝙆𝙀𝙎𝙃𝙁𝙏 @MAKESHFTMUSIC Please for the love of EDM, do NOT support Datsik’s return. The Avalon should be embarrassed to host him as well. Please for the love of EDM, do NOT support Datsik’s return. The Avalon should be embarrassed to host him as well.

KG @kayyleighjo In all seriousness, if a venue in denver tried booking datsik and was DELETING & BLOCKING people who criticize that, I would never buy tickets to that venue again. And I mean that. Doubling down on putting an abuser on stage is unsafe and unforgivable. How dare they. In all seriousness, if a venue in denver tried booking datsik and was DELETING & BLOCKING people who criticize that, I would never buy tickets to that venue again. And I mean that. Doubling down on putting an abuser on stage is unsafe and unforgivable. How dare they.

joey vitalari @jvitalari If I know anyone involved/supporting this Datsik revival show you’re out If I know anyone involved/supporting this Datsik revival show you’re out

𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐛 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐫 @edmsillygoose the fact that datsik is getting booked for a show and the venue is publicly posting a flyer and promoting the event is embarrassing. @AvalonHollywood you should be absolutely ashamed of yourself. the fact that datsik is getting booked for a show and the venue is publicly posting a flyer and promoting the event is embarrassing. @AvalonHollywood you should be absolutely ashamed of yourself.

ZERØTONIN “Triumph of the Fallen” out now! @zerotoninmusic_ Also who is even going to that show🤨 What promoter thought it was a good idea to book datsikAlso who is even going to that show🤨 What promoter thought it was a good idea to book datsik💀💀💀 Also who is even going to that show🤨

paulignac.io @paulignac_io I will willingly send 100 USD to whoever throws the first tomato at datsik at his “revival” show. I will willingly send 100 USD to whoever throws the first tomato at datsik at his “revival” show.

The show was ultimately canceled by the venue to everyone's satisfaction. Although AVALON canceled the event later, netizens were still disappointed with the club's decision to bring back an abuser to perform in the first place.

MOON LVNDING @MOONLVNDING It would APPEAR that @AvalonHollywood is having second thoughts on the Datsik show.. Post has been removed from their Instagram page and the ticket link is inactive. It would APPEAR that @AvalonHollywood is having second thoughts on the Datsik show.. Post has been removed from their Instagram page and the ticket link is inactive. https://t.co/1g5BDD0K4S

Tara Celeste Miller @artbyjangles good work guys When the internet get a datsik event canceled in hours lolgood work guys When the internet get a datsik event canceled in hours lol 😂 good work guys https://t.co/hnHS1qy1s6

SA allegations against Datsik

In 2018, the Canadian dubstep producer was accused of several s**ual assault cases by numerous fans. The accusations were shared on Twitter in a string of posts containing screenshots of text messages exchanged between his victims and other women who had endured Troy's unwanted and creepy advances.

Victims had accused the DJ of a pattern of abusive behavior where he took advantage of drunk minors and women on his tour bus. He was accused of taking advantage of multiple women who were too intoxicated to even remember or come close to giving consent to the act. In some instances, the DJ drugged his victims to engage in s**ual activities with them.

OMNM Vibez @PhantomVibez_ Datsik and his whole tour team realizing his career is over because of these allegations twitter.com/tbhOffice/stat… Datsik and his whole tour team realizing his career is over because of these allegations twitter.com/tbhOffice/stat…

One user wrote that Datsik r*ped their 18-year-old friend after he got her drunk. The user mentioned that their friend could barely stand after the incident.

The tweets also alleged that someone from the DJ’s team would mark some of the fans’ backstage passes with the word "Tulsa," which is spelled ‘sl*t’ backward. This was done to show Troy which fans were easy targets.

no mana @ihavenomanas reading more stories about datsik allegations feels worse than /r/nosleep at 3 in the morning reading more stories about datsik allegations feels worse than /r/nosleep at 3 in the morning

Since the accusations started circulating, several users on Twitter uncovered mentions of the word "Tulsa" and other inappropriate jokes about r*pe on Troy’s social media accounts. But Datsik denied the accusations back then and said that he does not condone such behavior and cares about everyone he meets.

