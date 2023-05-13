What happened with Datsik? Allegations explored as Avalon comes under fire over recent booking fiasco

Canadian DJ Troy Beetles, professionally known as Datsik, was canceled from the EDM scene in 2018 after being accused of s**ual assault and r*pe. However, after almost five years of absence from the music industry, the DJ released his new album, Afterlife, in early April 2023.
AVALON Hollywood, a popular venue for hosting music events, recently announced an upcoming event marking Datsik’s comeback. The show was scheduled to take place on June 9, 2023. The internet has since resisted the comeback event and called out AVALON Hollywood for allowing a “predator” and an “abuser” on stage.
The venue was forced to cancel the performance as a result of the outrage from the EDM community's fans. Troy announced the news on Instagram and said that people who had already purchased tickets would receive refunds.
However, the DJ said that his show at AVALON was on its way to selling out, meaning people still purchased tickets to see him. He thanked his "loyal" friends and fans and said he would organize an underground event to make up for them.
Netizens criticize AVALON Hollywood for promoting Datsik
EDM fans, who had been aware of the SA allegations against Troy Beetles, which led to his disappearance from the music scene for almost five years, were not happy with his comeback.
They were furious at AVALON Hollywood for even deciding to let the DJ host a public event. They also called out the venue for deleting comments and blocking people who criticized their decision. Some people said that other artists who were also booked at the venue should refuse to play there until AVALON cancels Troy's event.
The show was ultimately canceled by the venue to everyone's satisfaction. Although AVALON canceled the event later, netizens were still disappointed with the club's decision to bring back an abuser to perform in the first place.
SA allegations against Datsik
In 2018, the Canadian dubstep producer was accused of several s**ual assault cases by numerous fans. The accusations were shared on Twitter in a string of posts containing screenshots of text messages exchanged between his victims and other women who had endured Troy's unwanted and creepy advances.
Victims had accused the DJ of a pattern of abusive behavior where he took advantage of drunk minors and women on his tour bus. He was accused of taking advantage of multiple women who were too intoxicated to even remember or come close to giving consent to the act. In some instances, the DJ drugged his victims to engage in s**ual activities with them.
One user wrote that Datsik r*ped their 18-year-old friend after he got her drunk. The user mentioned that their friend could barely stand after the incident.
The tweets also alleged that someone from the DJ’s team would mark some of the fans’ backstage passes with the word "Tulsa," which is spelled ‘sl*t’ backward. This was done to show Troy which fans were easy targets.
Since the accusations started circulating, several users on Twitter uncovered mentions of the word "Tulsa" and other inappropriate jokes about r*pe on Troy’s social media accounts. But Datsik denied the accusations back then and said that he does not condone such behavior and cares about everyone he meets.