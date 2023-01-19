Beach Road Weekend 2023: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, price, and more 

The 2023 Beach Road Weekend live music festival has confirmed its lineup, which includes headline artists Mumford & Sons, Bon Iver, and Leon Bridges.

The festival will also have performances from Gary Clark Jr., the Head and the Heart, Japanese Breakfast, Regina Spektor, St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Kevin Morby, Mary Chapin Carpenter, and Gregory Porter.

More lineup artists are expected to be announced soon.

Fans can access the presale tickets for this year’s festival, which will be held from August 25 to August 27 at Veterans Memorial Park. Presale tickets will be available for purchase from January 23 onwards.

In addition, all other tickets and packages will be available for purchase from January 27, including general admission and VIP passes, via the festival's website.

Beach Road Weekend 2023: Ticket prices will start from $275

Islanders might be able to buy tickets through a special sale on January 22 at the former EduComp building in Tisbury, starting 12 pm. Each person can buy a maximum of two Islander tickets. The ticket prices start from $275.

Fans can check out more information on the 2023 festival online at the Beach Road Weekend Music Festival's website, beachroadweekend.com.

The three-day general admission includes great sight lines throughout the venue for two stages, access to Martha’s Vineyard-style culinary experience, access to beer, wine and specialty cocktails, and the permission to enter and leave the festival throughout the day.

It will also include priority access to buy 2024 Beach Road Weekend Presale tickets, art installations, and festival activations during the festival.

There is also THE BEACH CLUB VIP three-day package, which is an exclusive VIP package for a great festive experience. It includes access to The Beach Club, a luxurious VIP lounge with high-end furnishings, and Beach Front access.

It will also include access to a premium VIP viewing area with unobstructed sightlines just a few feet away from the stages, dedicated staff to ensure your experience is smooth-sailing, shaded lounge areas, and daily vouchers for Beach Club Drinks.

THE BEACH CLUB VIP package will also have a complimentary Martha's Vineyard-style culinary experience, complimentary water & hydration stations, private, air-conditioned, flushable bathrooms, phone charging stations, and a fast lane entrance to the festival.

Beach Road Weekend founder Adam Epstein stated:

“It’s the ideal blend of folk, rock, and soul that give everyone those great beach vibes we all hope to have all summer long.”

He added:

“In 2023 we’re building off that success and will be delivering one of the best live music experiences in the country.”

Meanwhile, the festival's daily schedule will not be revealed until closer to the event. Fans can check out the daily schedule updates on the festival's social media channels to keep themselves updated.

