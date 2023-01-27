What happened to Dean Daughtry? Tributes pour in as Atlanta Rhythm Section co-founder dies aged 76

Well-known musician and Classics IV keyboard player Dean Daughtry recently passed away due to natural causes on January 26 at the age of 76.

Famous rock band Atlanta Rhythm Section paid tribute to him on social media by sharing a picture and writing that he played for local bands in Australia and Europe, aged 20. The post mentioned that he spent some time in The Classic IV and then joined the Atlanta Rhythm Section. The post continued:

“While ARS is known to be a guitar centric band, just listen to the recordings and you’ll realize the contribution that Dean brought to the band. From the first chord of So Into You, and the introduction to Imaginary Lover (both co-written by Dean by the way) he left his imprint on the bands recordings.”

The post stated that he was present in all the events where Daughtry had to perform but took retirement a few years ago due to his health issues. The band ended by saying:

“He was like a Bulldog, but his friends knew him as “OX”. Our hearts go out to his wife Donna, and his family. We’re gonna’ miss you, Ol’ Buddy !”

While the Atlanta Rhythm Section’s social media post stated that Dean Daughtry was suffering from health problems, his health history is currently unavailable. It remains unknown if those issues played any role in his death.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Dean Daughtry gained recognition in all these years as a flawless musician. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:

Music Beat @MusicBeat5 #RIP Dean Daughtry keyboardist & founding member of the Atlanta Rhythm Section & Classics IV, died today (Jan. 26, 2023). No cause of death has been revealed. #Music Dean Daughtry keyboardist & founding member of the Atlanta Rhythm Section & Classics IV, died today (Jan. 26, 2023). No cause of death has been revealed. #Music #RIP https://t.co/R50eiRI3GG

Jeff Hullinger @11hullinger youtu.be/nVQFHy6mM5A Atlanta Rhythm Section keyboardist Dean Daughtry, who cowrote two of the Southern band’s best known ‘70s rock hits, “So Into You” and “Imaginary Lover,” has died at 76. ( AL.com Atlanta Rhythm Section keyboardist Dean Daughtry, who cowrote two of the Southern band’s best known ‘70s rock hits, “So Into You” and “Imaginary Lover,” has died at 76. (AL.com) youtu.be/nVQFHy6mM5A https://t.co/E104Ib33u8

Tiko @TikotheShihTzu Caught Atlanta Rhythm Section at City Winery in Nashville last April. Sad to lose Dean Daughtry. Caught Atlanta Rhythm Section at City Winery in Nashville last April. Sad to lose Dean Daughtry. https://t.co/T9kQY39pjT

Bob Vila Strangiato @BStrangiato Just learned from a friend of the passing of another dear friend. Dean Daughtry, founding member of the Atlanta Rhythm Section, has passed away. What a great pianist and keyboard player, but more importantly, a sweetheart of a man. Rest peacefully, Ox. Just learned from a friend of the passing of another dear friend. Dean Daughtry, founding member of the Atlanta Rhythm Section, has passed away. What a great pianist and keyboard player, but more importantly, a sweetheart of a man. Rest peacefully, Ox.

Dean Daughtry was the co-founder of the Atlanta Rhythm Section

Born on September 8, 1946, Dean Daughtry enrolled at Huntington College in Montgomery, Alabama. He was influenced by the work of Ray Charles and Hank Williams, Sr.

Dean Daughtry first joined the Candymen band, and they became the session band for Studio One, which later led to the formation of the Atlanta Rhythm Section in 1972. Daughtry was residing in Huntsville, Alabama, with his wife, Donna.

Dean Naughtry was a co-founder of the Atlanta Rhythm Section (Image via Michael Putland/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Rhythm Band delivered several hits after its establishment but became famous for two singles – So into You and Imaginary Lover. Both songs managed to reach the 7th position on the US Billboard 100 and were also trending on US Billboard Adult Contemporary, US Billboard Hot Soul Singles, Canada RPM Top Singles, US Cash Box Top 100, and other charts.

The Atlanta Rhythm Band has released 13 albums and 15 singles in all these years. They released three live albums that included Are You Ready! in October 1979, Live at The Savoy, New York October 27, 1981, in July 2000, and Extended Versions in 2011.

They released seven compilation albums and were famous for their singles like Doraville, Angel, Free Spirit, Jukin’, Dog Days, Georgia Rhythm, Neon Nites, Champagne Jam, and more. They are known for their albums like Back Up Against the Wall, Third Annual Pipe Dream, Red Tape, Underdog, and more.

