What happened to Dean Holland? Tributes pour in as renowned jockey dies aged 34

Well-known jockey 34-year-old Dean Holland passed away during a race held on April 24, 2023, after falling from his horse. The race was held in Donald, Victoria, Australia, and the incident took place at around 1:30 pm. Holland was on his horse Headingley and fell while he was trying to reach the finishing point.

Headingley came upon the track and eventually crashed into the barrier, following which the other horses also smashed the fence posts and landed io Holland.

Claudia McDougall @cj_mcdougall



A poignant reminder of the risk jockeys take just going about their job.



RIP Dean Holland Life is so cruel

Following the incident, paramedics attempted to revive him and although he was taken to a hospital, he was confirmed to have died on the spot. According to a police spokesperson, they are preparing a coroner's report after the incident on Monday.

However, an investigation is being conducted to find other causes that might have led to the accident. The event was immediately discontinued after the incident. Another jockey named Alana Kelly also fell from her horse but did not suffer any major injuries.

Dean Holland's successful career over the years

Dean Holland rode had 1080 wins throughout his career (Image via harrington_brad/Twitter)

Dean Holland had around 1080 wins throughout his career, including a Group 1 victory in the Newmarket Handicap in March and the Australian Oaks in Adelaide. He has won multiple races including the Australian Cup, the VRC Oaks, and the Turnbull Stakes. Dean also saw international success as a jockey when he participated in races in countries like Singapore and Hong Kong.

He began his apprenticeship with trainer Peter Moody in 2003 and the very next year, in 2004, Holland rode his first winner.

Dean won many Group 2 and Group 3 races including the Blamey Stakes, the Sandown Classic, the Adelaide Cup, and the Queen Elizabeth Stakes. He was also a supporter of the Melbourne Football Club.

Netizens express grief on Dean Holland's death on Twitter

Dean Holland gained recognition over the years as a jockey. All those who knew Holland all this time expressed grief on different social media platforms. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about the jockey's death. While some called his death an "absolute tragedy," others expressed their sadness and sent their prayers to Dean's wife and his family.

Nick Quinn @Quinny_1 RIP Dean Holland



An absolute tragedy



On March 11, 2023 he won the Newmarket Handicap aboard In Secret and had a smile from ear to ear.



He was one of the kindest and happiest people in the industry.



RIP Dean Holland An absolute tragedy On March 11, 2023 he won the Newmarket Handicap aboard In Secret and had a smile from ear to ear. He was one of the kindest and happiest people in the industry. Life is not fair.

Hard to believe this was just 6 weeks ago. RIP Dean Holland

Those who have bad mouthed a jockey over some losing bet just realise the people put their lives at risk every time they jump on a horse for other people trying to fill their pockets. They have loved ones who will miss them if they die doing their profession RIP Dean Holland

Anthony Freedman Racing @FreedmanRacing Vale Dean Holland



Thoughts are with his wife, four young children and parents at this incredibly sad time.



A talented rider who was a pleasure to work with, he did everything with a smile. You will be sorely missed by all Dean.



Vale Dean Holland Thoughts are with his wife, four young children and parents at this incredibly sad time. A talented rider who was a pleasure to work with, he did everything with a smile. You will be sorely missed by all Dean. RIP

We send our thoughts and prayers to Dean's family, friends and the entire racing community. Thanks for everything RIP Dean Holland

Vince Caligiuri @Vinnycenzo_71

Dean Holland had the same big beautiful smile winning a maiden race or Group 1. Thoughts & Prayers to his young family and friends . RIP Dean

Peter Moody @moodyracingpgm Vale Dean Holland

Thoughts and prayers to Lucy and his beautiful young family

Way to soon

Vale Dean Holland Thoughts and prayers to Lucy and his beautiful young family Way to soon RIP young man

Tomorrow we will honour our fallen soldiers, and sadly we will add one more of our own to that courageous list. RIP Dean Holland.

RIP Dean Holland. Nobody deserves to go to work and not come home. A tragic reminder of the dangers jockeys face everyday in their profession. Condolences to his family, friends and fellow hoops

Devestating day for the racing industy rip Dean Holland

Adam White @adamwhite72 Vale Dean Holland 🕊️



As a proud South Australian this leaves me hollow.



Condolences to his beautiful family, Darren and Belinda. Thoughts are with you.



Vale Dean Holland As a proud South Australian this leaves me hollow. Condolences to his beautiful family, Darren and Belinda. Thoughts are with you. Taken far too soon. RIP Dean

Racehorse owner Tony Ottobre has launched a fundraising campaign to get financial help for Holland's family. He has already made a huge donation and has set a target of $500,000. Donations of around $100,000 have been made so far.

On the fundraiser campaign page, he wrote that the company, Jenni Horses aims to raise funds for Dean Holland's wife, Lucy, and their four kids. Calling Holland an "exceptional young man," the post said that all the money will go to help Lucy raise her and Dean's four kids.

Dean is survived by his wife, Lucy, and their children – Harry, Charlie, Archie, and Lily. Dean and Lucy were married since 2014.

