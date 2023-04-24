What happened to Dean Holland? Tributes pour in as renowned jockey dies aged 34

Well-known jockey 34-year-old Dean Holland passed away during a race held on April 24, 2023, after falling from his horse. The race was held in Donald, Victoria, Australia, and the incident took place at around 1:30 pm. Holland was on his horse Headingley and fell while he was trying to reach the finishing point.
Headingley came upon the track and eventually crashed into the barrier, following which the other horses also smashed the fence posts and landed io Holland.
Following the incident, paramedics attempted to revive him and although he was taken to a hospital, he was confirmed to have died on the spot. According to a police spokesperson, they are preparing a coroner's report after the incident on Monday.
However, an investigation is being conducted to find other causes that might have led to the accident. The event was immediately discontinued after the incident. Another jockey named Alana Kelly also fell from her horse but did not suffer any major injuries.
Dean Holland's successful career over the years
Dean Holland had around 1080 wins throughout his career, including a Group 1 victory in the Newmarket Handicap in March and the Australian Oaks in Adelaide. He has won multiple races including the Australian Cup, the VRC Oaks, and the Turnbull Stakes. Dean also saw international success as a jockey when he participated in races in countries like Singapore and Hong Kong.
He began his apprenticeship with trainer Peter Moody in 2003 and the very next year, in 2004, Holland rode his first winner.
Dean won many Group 2 and Group 3 races including the Blamey Stakes, the Sandown Classic, the Adelaide Cup, and the Queen Elizabeth Stakes. He was also a supporter of the Melbourne Football Club.
Netizens express grief on Dean Holland's death on Twitter
Dean Holland gained recognition over the years as a jockey. All those who knew Holland all this time expressed grief on different social media platforms. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about the jockey's death. While some called his death an "absolute tragedy," others expressed their sadness and sent their prayers to Dean's wife and his family.
Racehorse owner Tony Ottobre has launched a fundraising campaign to get financial help for Holland's family. He has already made a huge donation and has set a target of $500,000. Donations of around $100,000 have been made so far.
On the fundraiser campaign page, he wrote that the company, Jenni Horses aims to raise funds for Dean Holland's wife, Lucy, and their four kids. Calling Holland an "exceptional young man," the post said that all the money will go to help Lucy raise her and Dean's four kids.
Dean is survived by his wife, Lucy, and their children – Harry, Charlie, Archie, and Lily. Dean and Lucy were married since 2014.