What happened to Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer? Manhunt underway for assailant who shot Palmdale officer

Ryan Clinkunbroomer, a 30-year-old Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy, was killed over the weekend, leading multiple law enforcement agencies to offer rewards totalling $250,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects.

In a press conference, Sheriff Robert Luna said that deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer was found dead by a civilian inside his vehicle around 6 pm on Saturday. Clinkunbroomer was shot in his patrol car just outside the Palmdale Sheriff's Station at the corner of Sierra Highway and Avenue Q.

While the potential motive for the killing is unknown, Luna said that as of Sunday afternoon, multiple agencies are following up a lead in the case. Elaborating further, Luna revealed that a "vehicle of interest," described as a dark-gray 2006-12 Toyota Corolla, was spotted in the area near the deputy's vehicle around the time of the shooting.

Police issue plea for help in search for suspects in LA County sheriff’s deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer's shooting

Expand Tweet

Mystery shrouds the death of LA County sheriff’s deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, who was fatally shot on duty in his patrol vehicle on Saturday. It is currently unknown who opened fire at the officer just outside the Palmdale Sheriff's Station at the corner of Sierra Highway and Avenue Q.

Sheriff Luna said that surveillance video in the area showed Clinkunbroomer’s patrol car and a vehicle of interest – described as a dark gray Toyota Corolla manufactured between 2006 to 2012 – stopping next to the officer before speeding down the street.

In a press conference on Sunday, Luna issued a plea for help in apprehending suspects responsible for the deputy’s death. The sheriff urged anyone who was in the area to check any camera footage that may provide insights into the officer’s death.

“Look at your video and make sure that you didn’t capture anything that could be the missing puzzle to apprehending the suspect,” Luna said. “I beg you. Somebody has information. Please make things right.”

Expand Tweet

Luna said that authorities will be offering a $250,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect or suspects responsible for the deputy’s death. Decrying the unprovoked shooting of an LA officer, Luna added:

“It should be unacceptable to everybody who lives in this community and really, communities across the country, that somebody would attack a deputy sheriff in that manner. It’s absolutely outrageous.”

President of the Deputy Sheriffs Association, Rich Pippin, referred to Clinkunbroomer’s murder as an attack on the law enforcement officers.

“It was an attack on the people, the very people to protect you and your loved ones. This was an attack on all of us.”

Ryan Clinkunbroomer was an eight-year veteran of the department

Expand Tweet

Sheriff Robert Luna revealed that four days before he was killed, Ryan Clinkunbroomer, an eight-year veteran of the department, had celebrated his engagement. The late officer, who had been working as a field training officer for the past year and a half, had been with the Palmdale station since July 2018.

Ryan Clinkunbroomer reportedly hailed from a law enforcement family. Ryan's father and grandfather served in the L.A. sheriff's department.