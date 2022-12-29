What happened to Destiny Abdrazack? California woman tragically dies in Christmas tree fire

Around 2 am on Sunday, December 25, 22-year-old Destiny Abdrazack died in a house fire when a Sacramento County residence went up in flames. The deadly fire was reportedly caused by an artificial Christmas tree.

According to local media outlet KCRA-TV, investigators believe that an electrical short from an artificial Christmas tree set the entire house on fire. Destiny Abdrazack, who was visiting her fiancé's family for the vacation, was pulled out of the burning building by firefighters but it was too late as she later passed away at a local hospital.

Metro Fire of Sacramento @metrofirepio At approx 2:00am, crews arrived to heavy fire conditions at a home in North Highlands. A victim was rescued by fire crews and transported in critical condition. Two dogs are deceased, and six adults are displaced with Red Cross assisting. The fire is under investigation. At approx 2:00am, crews arrived to heavy fire conditions at a home in North Highlands. A victim was rescued by fire crews and transported in critical condition. Two dogs are deceased, and six adults are displaced with Red Cross assisting. The fire is under investigation. https://t.co/tYfzel8Pa0

Investigators have further stated that the North Highlands house did not have any smoke detectors installed. The house was completely burned to the ground and two family dogs were also killed in the blaze.

Family says Destiny Abdrazack was the one to alert everyone to the fire

A household in Sacramento went to sleep on Christmas Eve without switching off the artificial Christmas tree, and this ended in a horrific fire that killed Destiny Abdrazack, 22. The Californian woman was visiting her fiancé's family during the tragedy.

According to her fiancé’s father, Ernest Isom, Abdrazack was the one who alerted the sleeping family to the raging fire, essentially saving their lives. Due to Abdrazack's timely actions, the five others in the house survived. Isom told local outlet KCRA3:

"She was the one who yelled fire, and that’s the sad part. She saved our lives."

Metro Fire of Sacramento @metrofirepio The fire origin has been traced to an artificial Christmas tree in the living room, and determined unintentional. Unfortunately there were no working smoke detectors in the home. The fire origin has been traced to an artificial Christmas tree in the living room, and determined unintentional. Unfortunately there were no working smoke detectors in the home. https://t.co/hgf0JHxunY

Isom said that the family had fallen asleep without turning off the Christmas tree lights. He told the local station:

"Unfortunately, they wanted to keep the lights on until the last minute and we all happened to fall asleep and we had an instant, seconds to get out. It was fast, and that’s how quick it went. I’m talking minutes."

Neighbors of the family said that they saw the flames and rushed out to help. Richard Byers, who ran out with a fire extinguisher, said:

"You could see the flickering light on the tree and that’s kind of like the telltale sign of a fire."

Another neighbor tried to douse the fire with a garden hose but to no avail, as the fire was "too intense." Richard Byers' wife, Brandy Byers, told KCRA3 that she could hear the entire Isom family calling out for Destiny Abdrazack and kept saying that there was someone inside.

"They were screaming, 'Destiny! There’s someone inside! There’s someone inside!' There [was] nothing any of us could do."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds for Destiny Abdrazack's funeral expenses. Created by Gabriella Zaccaria and Mekaleya Tilahun, the page said:

"Tizita was a deeply special person. She left an impact on everyone she met- radiating kindness, compassion, and beauty inside and out. She was a loving sister to her five younger siblings and a devoted daughter and granddaughter. Her loss will leave an irreplaceable void in our hearts and our lives will never be the same again."

All the funds will go to her parents and siblings.

