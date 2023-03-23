What happened to Dick Van Dyke? Injuries explored after actor’s involvement in California car-crash

Actor and comedian Dick Van Dyke recently met with an accident in Lexus, Malibu, on March 15. The incident was a result of wet weather conditions following which Van Dyke's car lost control and crashed into a gate.

Van Dyke was driving his Lexus LS 500 when the accident took place and paramedics treated him on the spot. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Van Dyke was discovered inside his car when officials arrived at the accident site.

The Redheaded libertarian @TRHLofficial Dick Van Dyke is trending because he was in a minor rain related car accident. He is alright. Dick Van Dyke is trending because he was in a minor rain related car accident. He is alright.

However, he was not hospitalized but was taken back to his residence by one of his friends.

Dick Van Dyke had a possible concussion after he met with an accident in Malibu

Officers were called to the location of the accident on Wednesday, March 15, when they found Dick Van Dyke with minor injuries. As per People, his mouth and nose were bleeding when he was found and he had a possible concussion as a result of the accident.

Police officers stated that the crash did not have anything to do with drugs or alcohol and they have reportedly submitted documents to the DMV so that Van Dyke can take his driving test once again.

His representatives are yet to comment on the accident.

This is not the first time the entertainer has been involved in a car accident. Back in August 2013, Van Dyke met with another accident when his Jaguar caught fire on a Los Angeles freeway. When people present at the spot rushed to help the individual in the car, they found that it was Van Dyke.

A man named Jason Pennington pulled him out after seeing smoke coming out of the car and he was able to save Van Dyke before the entire car was engulfed in flames.

Dick Van Dyke's surprise on The Masked Singer season 9

Dick Van Dyke surprised everyone with his appearance on The Masked Singer season 9 (Image via Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

The premiere of The Masked Singer season 9 in February 2023 had a huge surprise in store for the audience. Dick Van Dyke entered the show as a contestant, making history by being the oldest performer on the show.

He was masked as a gnome as he delivered his version of When You're Smiling. His gnome costume featured a mossy green cape designed with leaves, flowers, and mushrooms along with a pointed hat. He also wore a long red beard with braids and flowers, had bushy eyebrows, and large, pointed ears.

As Van Dyke took off his mask, the panel of judges was surprised and Nicole Scherzinger had tears in her eyes. Host Nick Cannon also gave the perfect introduction to Van Dyke and said:

"Such an honor, we are in the presence of an icon, ladies and gentlemen! This is the most seasoned and decorated entertainer we have had on our show … truly a legend."

The 97-year-old is famous for his appearances in different films and TV shows and has been a recipient of various accolades at the Golden Globe Awards, Tony Awards, Grammy Awards, Daytime Emmy Awards, and Primetime Emmy Awards.

