The Masked Singer season 9 episode 6 release date, time, and preview

Season 9, episode 6 of The Masked Singer, will premiere on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 8 pm ET on FOX. Likewise, you can watch episodes of the show on FuboTV or Hulu Plus.

The show features so many twists and turns, dramas, fan predictions, and celebrity revelations that it has become one of the most popular reality shows of all time.

According to the official synopsis for the upcoming episode, titled Country Night, a number of things will take place.

“Three celebrities perform their favorite country songs, two are unmasked, but only one singer advances straight to the quarterfinals with California Roll.”

Is The Masked Singer season 9 episode 6 going to introduce any contestants?

In the upcoming episode, each celebrity will sing their favorite country music to showcase their love of country music. After that, viewers will witness two celebrities being unmasked. In addition to the California Rolls, the last remaining singer will advance directly to the quarterfinals.

No teasers have been released for the upcoming episode, but a glimpse of what's to come is shared on the show's Instagram account.

During episode 5 of The Masked Singer season 9, Elmo, Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Oscar the Grouch, The Count, and Abby Cadabby had a great time. Squirrel got eliminated in Sesame Street while singing Just the Two of Us, and it turned out to be actress Malin Akerman. On the other hand, Jackalope was revealed to be YouTuber Lele Pons.

The remaining contestants are Axolotl, California Roll, Dandelion, Doll, Fairy, French Hen, Gargoyle, Lamp, Macaw, Mantis, Medusa, Moose, and UFO.

How many singers have been revealed on The Masked Singer season 9?

The show has taken many twists and turns, with Nick Cannon as host and Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger as judges.

Here's what Fox said about the show in its press release:

"On the heels of its eighth season, The Masked Singer ranked as Fall 2022's #1 unscripted series for the fourth consecutive year. Its Thanksgiving 2022 episode was Thursday's highest-rated entertainment telecast across both broadcast and cable in more than three years and FOX's #1 Thursday entertainment telecast in over six years."

In this season, the contestants "boast a combined 28 Emmy nominations, six Grammy wins, 10 gold albums, four Golden Globe nominations, five medals, 26 books, two Tony Award nominations, five Lifetime Achievement Awards, four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a combined 95,231,000 records sold."

The Masked Singer season 9 started with a group of top singers, including Mustang, Axolotl, California Roll, Dandelion, Moose, Gargoyle, Jackalope, Doll, Polar Bear, Night Owl, Rock Lobster, Gnome. With each episode, more characters are added.

As of now, the following singers have been unmasked:

Week 4: Michael Bolton starred as the Wolf.

Week 3: DJ Grandmaster Flash was Polar Bear.

Week 2: Howie Mandel was The Rock Lobster, and Debbie Gibson was The Night Owl.

Week 1: In the season 9 premiere, actor Dick Van Dyke played the Gnome, and country singer Sara Evans played the Mustang.

Stream the latest episode of The Masked Singer on FOX on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

