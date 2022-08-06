What happened to Diego Bertie ? Tributes pour in as Peruvian actor dies aged 54

Peruvian actor and singer Diego Bertie passed away on August 5, 2022 at the age of 54. The actor died after falling from the 14th floor of his building. He was declared dead minutes after he was rushed to the hospital.

In an Instagram post, Bertie's manager Carlos Sanchez de la Puente expressed his grief over the actor's untimely demise and said:

"Diego is an angel living among us, he is the noblest guy I have ever worked with (…) We are united by a friendship with him, we scheduled his return to music, and it was incredibly good, people expected it, hugs him, kisses him. I am in shock, I have not spoken to anyone in the family yet, when we have more information we can talk in more detail."

The Peruvian Ministry of culture also tweeted about the actor's sudden demise.

How did Diego Bertie die? Cause of death explored

Diego Bertie died after falling from the 14th floor of his building in Miraflores at around 4am.

Mario Casaretto, the general commander of the Fire Department, revealed that paramedics and firefighters had rushed to help Bertie, who was discovered in his garage.

Casaretto said that Bertie was taken to Jose Casimiro Ulloa Emergency Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. He added that the actor sustained serious fractures and head wounds due to the impact of the 14-floor fall. Confirming Bertie's death, Casimiro Ulloa Hospital stated:

"Our hospital complies with reporting that at 4:10 am Mr. Diego Bertie Brignardello (54) was admitted, who was immediately treated by health professionals confirming his death. The Jose Casimiro Ulloa Emergency Hospital regrets what happened and expresses its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the actor."

Initial reports from authorities suggest that the actor most likely lost his balance and fell down from the 14th floor. However, Criminal experts and officials from the Miraflores police station are currently investigating the location of the incident to determine the exact cause of the death.

Who was Diego Bertie? Everything we know

Diego was famous for his appearances in films, television and stage (Image via youishear/Twitter)

Born on November 2, 1967, Diego Bertie was of British and Italian descent. He gained recognition for his performances in films, theatre and television. He began acting at the age of 20.

Bertie also had a successful career as a singer during the 80s and was a member of the pop group, Imagenes. He initially appeared in TV commercials before gaining fame as a film and TV actor.

Diego was mostly known for his performance as Adolfo in the 2007 film Los Andes no creen en Dios. The film was nominated at the Cartagena Film Festival for the Best Film Award.

Some of his other notable works include Ultra Warrior, Full Fathom Five, Esto huele mal and Desierto Infernal.

Fans pay tribute on Twitter

Bertie became a famous name in the entertainment industry for his frequent appearances on film, television, and stage. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:

Dan Collyns @yachay_dc Ministerio Cultura @MinCulturaPe 🕊Lamentamos profundamente el fallecimiento del actor y cantante Diego Bertie, reconocido por su trabajo en cine, televisión y teatro. Desde el Ministerio de Cultura expresamos nuestras sentidas condolencias a sus familiares y amigos. 🕊Lamentamos profundamente el fallecimiento del actor y cantante Diego Bertie, reconocido por su trabajo en cine, televisión y teatro. Desde el Ministerio de Cultura expresamos nuestras sentidas condolencias a sus familiares y amigos. https://t.co/aaWWvZ6ciF Diego Bertie was a fine actor and an even finer person. RIP. twitter.com/MinCulturaPe/s… Diego Bertie was a fine actor and an even finer person. RIP. twitter.com/MinCulturaPe/s…

🌬 @sunhanlight_ rest in peace Diego Bertie🕊🤍 Great actor and singer one of my favorites, fly high and be one more star in the skyrest in peace Diego Bertie🕊🤍 Great actor and singer one of my favorites, fly high and be one more star in the sky ✨ rest in peace Diego Bertie🕊🤍 https://t.co/mGE9QARhVh

denkvv @Denkavv ..Diego Bertie he was a peruvian actor and for me he was one of the best... rest in peace king🕊 we will miss you :/ this is very unfortunate for many people..Diego Bertie he was a peruvian actor and for me he was one of the best...rest in peace king🕊we will miss you :/ this is very unfortunate for many people😭💔..Diego Bertie he was a peruvian actor and for me he was one of the best...❤️rest in peace king🕊💕 we will miss you :/ ❤️ https://t.co/CIRT5ONany

Dione✨📚 @Dion_books

I love you, Diego Bertie

Descanza en paz Like I love youI love you, Diego BertieDescanza en paz Like I love you I love you, Diego BertieDescanza en paz 😔🌼 https://t.co/mQq64xjhWf

Mark The LordPerucho @lordperucho Diego Bertie was one of the best actors Peru had in the last 3 decades, Im still shocked by the news.



RIP Diego, te vamos a extrañar mucho. Diego Bertie was one of the best actors Peru had in the last 3 decades, Im still shocked by the news.RIP Diego, te vamos a extrañar mucho.

piero @sadearss___ 🤍 Diego Bertie… come back home 🥺 Diego Bertie… come back home 🥺🙏🤍 https://t.co/43KNFpdFTJ

𝗿𝘂𝗯𝗶. @apojuby twitter.com/sunhanlight_/s… 🌬 @sunhanlight_ rest in peace Diego Bertie🕊🤍 Great actor and singer one of my favorites, fly high and be one more star in the skyrest in peace Diego Bertie🕊🤍 Great actor and singer one of my favorites, fly high and be one more star in the sky ✨ rest in peace Diego Bertie🕊🤍 https://t.co/mGE9QARhVh My heart is broken and I can't believe the departure of this great man Diego Bertie. My heart is broken and I can't believe the departure of this great man Diego Bertie. 😭 twitter.com/sunhanlight_/s…

Detailed information on the actor's personal life is yet to be revealed.

