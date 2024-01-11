What happened to DJ Black Coffee? Real name and all about the South African artist injured in severe travel accident 

South African music producer and Drake collaborator, Black Coffee, was severely injured while traveling. News of the same was confirmed by his team on his official Instagram account. The exact details were not made public at the time of writing this article.

The Grammy-winner’s team took to the social networking site to reveal that Black Coffee got into a “severe travel accident” while on his way to Mar Del Plata, where he was scheduled to perform. Sadly, he sustained “some injuries.” The statement also revealed:

“We can confirm that he is receiving the best possible medical attention and is surrounded by a supportive family and team.”

His representatives went on to request understanding, privacy and patience from the media and fans.

Although specific details about the 47-year-old’s accident were not revealed online, as per Metro, a report on the AeroInside website revealed that a crash occurred on January 6.

A British news outlet confirmed that the website stated that a Flybondi Boeing 737-800 flying from Buenos Aires “touched down hard” on the runway and suffered from a “tail strike.” An investigation was opened about the “aircraft sustained substantial injuries.” The website did not confirm that Black Coffee, whose real name is Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo, was in this same accident.

However, Metro reported that the DJ was scheduled to play at Mar Del Playa, but could not.

Black Coffee grew up in the Eastern Cape Town region of South Africa

The music producer was born on March 11, 1976, in Durban. However, he spent most of his time in the Eastern Cape Town region. It has been reported that his mother was his sole care giver.

With a passion for music, Black Coffee studied Jazz Studies at the Technikon Natal institution. However, he dropped out to form an Afro-pop group titled Simply Hot and Naturally African, alongside Demor and Shota.

After discovering that he was more interesting in music production, he went on to quit the group and learn the same. After graduating from the Red Bull Music Academy, he released his first track, Happiness, on his album, Work.

In 2005, he went on to remix Stimela, a High Masekela hit track.

With his expertise in music production, several high-profile celebrities, including Drake, recognized his talent. The former helped the latter with his seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind. He has also collaborated with Usher, David Guetta, Diplo and Pharrell Williams amongst others.

A few of Maphumulo’s accolades include winning the BET Award for the Best International Act: Africa in 2016, winning the Grammy Awards for the Best Dance/ Electronic Album in 2022 and also the SAMA award for Best Dance Album in2018 amongst others.

Speaking about his album, Subconsciously, which won the Grammys, he said in an interview with Billboard:

“While I was working on this album, it was so important for me to make it accessible to as many people as possible. The album challenges many sounds and styles, all while staying true to my roots. I wanted to make an album that could be listened to not only in the car or in the club, but while you’re cleaning your house, going through a hard time and everything in between. It breaks boundaries, and I think that’s where the appeal ultimately lies.”

Fans now await for an update on Black Coffee's health and recovery.