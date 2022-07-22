WATCH: Viral video of Drake being attacked by a bee leaves internet in splits

When it comes to bee stings, even celebrities get scared. One such incident happened when Drake recently got attacked by a bee in St. Tropez, France. In a video, which has since gone viral, the Fair Trade singer can be seen trying to avoid getting stung. Meanwhile, his crew assists him in getting rid of the bee by shooing it off with napkins. The video, short yet hilarious, shows the singer at his most vulnerable, with fans quickly reacting to the video.

After the video went viral, the singer took to social media to reply on a fan’s video noting:

“I hate bees on god.”

DJ Kam Bennett @KameronBennett drake so funny like bro come on it’s just a bee drake so funny like bro come on it’s just a bee 😂😂😂😂 drake so funny like bro come on it’s just a bee https://t.co/cIKv4h3sgx

literalisht aj 🩸 @standonmymonay Brooklyn @BrooklynBoyB but he got jokes on Joe Budden??? Drake got dudes rescuing him from abut he got jokes on Joe Budden??? Drake got dudes rescuing him from a 🐝 but he got jokes on Joe Budden??? https://t.co/uKmedWjWU2 drake the type of guy to move back and forth when a bee nearby twitter.com/BrooklynBoyB/s… drake the type of guy to move back and forth when a bee nearby twitter.com/BrooklynBoyB/s…

Drake was seen partying with music producer Black Coffee, who worked with the artist on his recently released album Honestly, Nevermind. As per Rap Up, the artist chartered a $50 million superyacht for him and his crew. The superyacht reportedly costs $660,000 per week to rent and includes eight bedroom suites, a glass-bottom spa pool, gym, steam room, and Jacuzzi.

The Grammy-award winning singer is is likely to perform a series of club shows across various venues in Europe. According to Rolling Stone, the singer will kick off with gigs on August 11 at the SantAnna Beach Club in Mygonos, Greece followed by shows in Saint-Tropez, Marbella and a concert in Ibiza.

Fans react to Drake’s video on getting attacked by a bee

Abraão Matias Oficial ® @matias_abraao @Drake if the bee wanted to be so close to you, does that mean you have special honey? @Drake if the bee wanted to be so close to you, does that mean you have special honey? 🐝

Several fans took to social media reacting to the video. One added to the famous boxer Muhammad Ali’s famous quote, writing:

"Move like a butterfly, sting like a bee coming for Drake."

Def Noodles @defnoodles TODAY I LEARNED: Drake is so terrified of bees he sent his entire security team after one to swat it away from him. TODAY I LEARNED: Drake is so terrified of bees he sent his entire security team after one to swat it away from him. https://t.co/lMwDP4Y7Fa

Jay Critch @jaycritch 2Cool2Blog @2cooI2blog Drake trying to dodge bees at the dinner table in St Tropez Drake trying to dodge bees at the dinner table in St Tropez https://t.co/fh27ZSXoQ5 Nigga try to catch a bee wit his bare hands for drake im crying twitter.com/2cooi2blog/sta… Nigga try to catch a bee wit his bare hands for drake im crying twitter.com/2cooi2blog/sta…

Iby 🇵🇸 @IbyMorris @BrooklynBoyB Drake the type of guy to say “noo don’t make it angry” to the guy swatting the bee @BrooklynBoyB Drake the type of guy to say “noo don’t make it angry” to the guy swatting the bee

MR.PRIMETIMETALK™ @primetimetalktv . Lol #drake #boxing Drake out here bobbing and weaving trying to float like a butterfly so he don’t get stung by a bee. Lol Drake out here bobbing and weaving trying to float like a butterfly so he don’t get stung by a bee 🐝. Lol 😂 #drake #boxing https://t.co/bcP3R0PbIh

nuno @nunnnnno XXL Magazine @XXL Drake got attacked by a bee 🫣 Drake got attacked by a bee 🫣🐝 https://t.co/icVtlmuub4 Drake the type of dude to defend himself like Floyd Mayweather from a bee twitter.com/XXL/status/155… Drake the type of dude to defend himself like Floyd Mayweather from a bee twitter.com/XXL/status/155…

Drake recently released seventh studio album Honestly, Nevermind

Drake released his seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind, on June 17, less than a year after its predecessor, Certified Lover Boy. The new album features 14 songs and has a runtime of around fifty-two and a half minutes. The album, produced by Gordo, Black Coffee and 40, features a solo guest feature from 21 Savage for the closing track from the album, Jimmy Cooks. This featured at number one in the US.

The album debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 and also became the artist's eleventh US number-one album. It broke several streaming records for a dance album. The album features singles including Sticky and Massive, which debuted within the top 20 in the US Billboard Hot 100.

Along with the album, the Hot Line Bling singer also dropped a wedding-themed music video for the track Falling Back. The artist can be seen getting married to several women in the video. The video features Sandi Graham and basketball player Tristian Thompson, who acts as the best man in the video.

Earlier this week, the artist also announced the lineup for the October World Weekend billed as the Road to the OVO fest tour. The three-day long concert will take place in Toronto. The concerts are slated to take place on July 28, July 29, and on August 1st. The last day of the concert will feature a Young Money reunion featuring Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne.

