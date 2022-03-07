What happened to DJ Dimplez? Tributes pour in as hip-hop star dies aged 28

DJ Dimplez recently passed away on March 6 at 1:15 pm. The news was confirmed by his family spokesperson Shekeshe Mokgosi, who stated that the family is still coming to terms with the news of his death. Shekeshe said,
“Yes it is true, DJ Dimplez has passed away on Sunday afternoon. We would like to be given time to grieve as the family is still coming to terms with the news. We confirm that he succumbed to a brain hemorrhage, unfortunately we can’t share any more details as we are requesting privacy during this difficult time.”
DJ Dimplez's cause of death revealed
Reports say that DJ Simplez fell sick on Saturday and was immediately admitted to the hospital. Unfortunately, he died of a brain hemorrhage on Sunday.
Exploring the star's career
Also known as Boitumelo Athiel Mooi, he was born in Cape Town, South Africa, and was 28 years old. He graduated from Wits University and was interested in South African hip-hop.
Following his death, one of his friends said that they grew up together in the same neighborhood and that he had seen Mooi’s passion for growing South African hip-hop. He said,
“He loved hip-hop and believed that the movement will grow if people collaborate, and that is how the Amantombazane song came about. When he saw potential in someone he made sure that he gives that person a platform. The industry has lost a real one, and it cuts deep because it has not even been a week since Riky’s funeral.”
His most popular songs include Amantombazane Remix 2014, D W Y M 2019, Yaya, Vacation, Toast, Talking Too Music, and more. His net worth was estimated to be around $1 million.
Netizens pay tribute on Twitter
Although he did not have a Wikipedia page, Mooi became a familiar name in the music industry because of his songs and gathered a huge fanbase. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his death:
DJ Dimplez is survived by his family, and further details about his career and educational background are yet to be revealed.