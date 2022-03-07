×
What happened to DJ Dimplez? Tributes pour in as hip-hop star dies aged 28

DJ Dimplez recently died at the age of 28 (Image via djdimplez/Instagram)
Anupal Sraban Neog
ANALYST
Modified Mar 07, 2022 06:14 PM IST
DJ Dimplez recently passed away on March 6 at 1:15 pm. The news was confirmed by his family spokesperson Shekeshe Mokgosi, who stated that the family is still coming to terms with the news of his death. Shekeshe said,

“Yes it is true, DJ Dimplez has passed away on Sunday afternoon. We would like to be given time to grieve as the family is still coming to terms with the news. We confirm that he succumbed to a brain hemorrhage, unfortunately we can’t share any more details as we are requesting privacy during this difficult time.”
Rest In Peace DJ Dimplez💔🕊 #RIPDJDimplez https://t.co/Ct4vfQQYBl

DJ Dimplez's cause of death revealed

Reports say that DJ Simplez fell sick on Saturday and was immediately admitted to the hospital. Unfortunately, he died of a brain hemorrhage on Sunday.

Exploring the star's career

Also known as Boitumelo Athiel Mooi, he was born in Cape Town, South Africa, and was 28 years old. He graduated from Wits University and was interested in South African hip-hop.

DJ Dimplez was a popular DJ and released several hit tracks (Image via djdimplez/Instagram)
Following his death, one of his friends said that they grew up together in the same neighborhood and that he had seen Mooi’s passion for growing South African hip-hop. He said,

“He loved hip-hop and believed that the movement will grow if people collaborate, and that is how the Amantombazane song came about. When he saw potential in someone he made sure that he gives that person a platform. The industry has lost a real one, and it cuts deep because it has not even been a week since Riky’s funeral.”

His most popular songs include Amantombazane Remix 2014, D W Y M 2019, Yaya, Vacation, Toast, Talking Too Music, and more. His net worth was estimated to be around $1 million.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Although he did not have a Wikipedia page, Mooi became a familiar name in the music industry because of his songs and gathered a huge fanbase. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his death:

Rest in Power Gents 🙏🏽💔 RIP DJ Dimplez https://t.co/eu2x2Ssq1B
RIP Dj Dimplez 💔🕊It's Only By God's Timing 🙌 https://t.co/WLaHaAZKLe
Rip #DJ_dimplez grootman hip hop will never be the same #sahiphop https://t.co/Gxe6QIZm3E
DJ Dimplez has unfortunately passed away due to Brain Anuerysm. He suffered a stroke while playing a set last night and he didnt make it.🕯🕯🕊🕊Rip https://t.co/uWlQLQT2PK
First is was Riky and now its DJ DimplesThe Hip-Hop scene is losing the great one's😔RIP DJ DIMPLEZ https://t.co/92P96HUYrj
RIP DJ Dimplez🕊️thank you for the bangers. YAYA was my jaaaam🔥🔥🔥🔥his collabos with a young Anatii were so fire🥺 https://t.co/TEtv2SmlF9
RIP Dj Dimplez, this land is not home for real.
HIP HOP IS DEAD RIP 🕊️ Dj Dimplez https://t.co/E3uz8jUx7O
There's a dark cloud hanging over the music industry, the entertainment industry to be precise to us who still have hopes of making it there i hope we stay stronger in prayer.RIP Dj Dimplez we've lost another hiphop giant💔🕊️ #DjDimplez
RIP dj dimplez 🕊
DJ Dimplez is survived by his family, and further details about his career and educational background are yet to be revealed.

Edited by Ashish Yadav
