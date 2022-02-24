×
What happened to Donny Davis? Tributes pour in as beloved comedian passes away at 43

Donny Davis was known to perform with A-listers like Miley Cyrus, Britney Spears, and Mariah Carey (Image via Instagram/donnydavis1)
Nikita Nikhil
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 24, 2022 12:45 PM IST
News

American actor Donny Davis, famed for performing with A-listers like Miley Cyrus and Britney Spears, passed away in Las Vegas on February 22 at the age of 43.

As per 8 News Now, the deceased actor's body was found at the Resort World hotel and casino in Las Vegas. Authorities were called to the hotel early in the morning and are yet to reveal the cause of his death.

Davis has performed with artists like Cyrus, Joe Jonas, and Mariah Carey throughout his career. In 2013, the famed impersonator joined Spears' residency in Las Vegas as a dancer. He frequently appeared on Chelsea Handler's show Chelsea Lately.

Friends and fans react to Donny Davis' death

Fans and admirers of Donny Davis took to their social media handles to express their thoughts about the deceased actor. The list of admirers also included stars like Paris Hilton, Demi Lovato, and Ryan Phillippe.

So sad to hear about the passing of my friend #DonnyDavis. 😢💔 He always made everyone around him smile & be happy. He was a Legend & will truly be missed.🥺 RIP 🙏 https://t.co/BCOR0vSCfo
Demi mourned the passing of their friend Donny Davis and cropped and covered the faces of their former manager Phil McIntyre and former friend Nick Jonas by writing some words: https://t.co/Ss0L57XEyK
Man, Donny was a great character on the T-Man show. He managed to make quite a name for himself in L.A. and I recently watched him get carried through a hotel over The Rock’s shoulder in Pain and Gain. Lots of stories and memories with that guy. RIP tmz.com/2022/02/23/che…
I have no words 😭 I love you so much Donnytmz.com/2022/02/23/che…
Damn, rip to a legend and a genuine nice dude , you will be missed bro. tmz.com/2022/02/23/che…

Nightlife entrepreneur Jeff Beacher discovered Donny Davis online and hired him to perform at the Beacher's Madhouse nightclub in Los Angeles. The show was later relocated to MGM Grand, based in Las Vegas.

Media outlet Deadline reported that Davis also starred in Gerald Brunskill's 2017 drama comedy film It's Gawd and Michael Bay's 2013 action crime film Pain & Gain.

Davis was well known for his hilarious impersonations on the comedy circuit, including playing a mini-Trump version of Donald Trump and also producing a podcast series together with Kelly Osbourne and Jeff Beacher.

Davis performed with Britney Spears at her Piece of Me residency in Vegas in 2013 and has been a regular at Beacher's Madhouse in Los Angeles for more than two decades.

Speaking to TMZ, Beacher said that Donny was an inspiration to all and broke barriers professionally.

"He will be missed terribly but his legacy and the impact he had on those who loved him will live on forever."
He also took to his Instagram story to express his grief, stating that he can't talk to anyone because he is "beyond speechless."

Edited by Siddharth Satish
