What happened to Dopeboy Ra? Real name and all about the rapper as tributes pour in over his reported death 

Social media seems to have confirmed that rapper Dopeboy Ra has passed away. The rising star went missing earlier this week. Since then, his Instagram account and Twitter have been flooding with tributary messages.

The Atlanta rapper went missing earlier this week in Chicago. Sources claim that Dopeboy Ra was last seen on 71st and California near Marquette Park. It was also mentioned that he was suffering from mental health issues when he disappeared.

On Tuesday, fellow singer and friend of Dopeboy Ra, Runway Richy, took to Instagram and uploaded a carousel of images of himself and the singer. He went on to pay tribute in the caption by saying:

“I hate to say this but Rest in peace my ni**a @gxdsxlldxpe @dopeboyra what they talking bout we dropped a classes on dese ah #DopeRun we been stamped the Eastside and u was a real one my brudda I ain’t even think I was gone get this phone call but Fly High brother u was a Legend on my side”

This confirmed the rapper’s death. He was 33 years old at the time of his passing.

Everything to know about Dopeboy Ra as tributes take over social media

The Freebase Freestyle singer’s real name was Rodriques Smith. The Atlanta-native hails from Zone 3 x Zone 6. According to Spotify, the “business-savvy and street smart” singer:

“witnessed lowly behavior that often comes along with deprived living condition caused him to grow up fast, not giving him the opportunity to make a lot of his childhood.”

The rapper had acquired over 16,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. He had also released two albums last year, including SlumMade 2.0 and Essentials: Intros. A few of his popular tracks include Smooth Operator, Money Good, Ball, Slum Luther King, Drip Chamberlain, and First 48, amongst others.

He had amassed over 100K followers on Instagram at the time of writing this article. He had uploaded only five posts on his account, which are now flooded with tributary messages. A few read:

Tributes pour in as the singer passes away (Image via dopeboyra/Instagram)

Fans now await more details about what caused the Loaded Dice singer’s death.