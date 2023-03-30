What happened to Doug Meehan? Support pours in for WCVB anchor ahead of surgery

Doug Meehan, the WCVB news anchor, was diagnosed with prostate cancer two years ago and ahead of his surgery, social media has been flooded with support for him.

During a recent news show, Doug Meehan's co-presenters gave him a basket of goodies and said that they are proud of him and wished him luck with his surgery. Soon after that, the video went viral and people started sharing supportive messages.

WCVB news presenter Doug Meehan was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2021 and ever since then, he has been raising awareness about the disease and educating people about its early detection and treatment.

Prostate cancer is a common type of cancer found in a man's prostate, a small walnut-sized gland that produces seminal fluid. This type of cancer is highly treatable in the early stages.

Moreover, the American Cancer Society (ACS) in a study said that there will be around 248,530 new diagnoses of prostate cancer and approximately 34,130 deaths from this type of cancer.

Social media users are praying for Doug Meehan's speedy recovery, see reactions here

Netizens have shared heartfelt messages for Doug and said they are sending him healing energy to go through prostate cancer surgery. For those unaware, Meehan enjoys a massive fan following and people have expressed their support and care for him.

See reactions here:

Rich Fraher @fraher_rich @antoinetteA @dougmeehan @Met_CindyFitz @KThompson_WCVB Back to heathy soon. Thank you for sharing your personal journey with us to maybe push some of us in the right direction @antoinetteA @dougmeehan @Met_CindyFitz @KThompson_WCVB Back to heathy soon. Thank you for sharing your personal journey with us to maybe push some of us in the right direction

CarolMClosson, CISR @CarolMClosson @dougmeehan Thinking of you and sending love and healing prayers to you 🥰 @dougmeehan Thinking of you and sending love and healing prayers to you 🥰🙏

Dawn @dawnldonovan @dougmeehan You’re bigger than this Doug! Looking forward to seeing your recovery process so those stunning pictures of the outdoors can be shown to us, AND, food truck finds 🤗 @dougmeehan You’re bigger than this Doug! Looking forward to seeing your recovery process so those stunning pictures of the outdoors can be shown to us, AND, food truck finds 🤗💕

Doug Meehan is an American journalist and news presenter, here's all you need to know about him

Doug was born on January 1, 1968, in Massachusetts, USA. He is a popular newsreader and an American journalist. He began his career in journalism as a radio reporter and then started working with television. He has worked on a number of channels like WABC TV, WPVI TV, and KABC TV, among others.

The presenter is popular for covering stories like the Boston Marathon bombings, the Whitey Bulger trial, and the Merrimack Valley gas explosions. He received several awards for his reporting and also received an Emmy Award for his coverage of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings.

He was also honored in 2006 by Boston Magazine as one of Boston's The Fabulous 40. In the same year, he completed the 110th running of the Boston Marathon.

On the educational front, Doug completed his Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from the University of Massachusetts. He also attended Westfield State University in Westfield for his MA.

Doug is quite popular on social media and enjoys a massive fan following of 17.2k followers on Twitter.

