What happened to Dyshea Upshaw? Fans pay an emotional tribute as Dancing Dolls star passes away 

Dancing Dolls 4 Life coach Dianna Williams took to Facebook on June 13, announcing that Dyshea Upshaw had passed away. Fans of the dance group were heartbroken. Months before the tragedy occurred, the team was mourning the death of Shakira Gatlin.

Coach Diana could not come to terms with Dyshea Upshaw’s passing. In a Facebook post, she uploaded a picture of the youngster as she remembered the dancer’s cheerful and motivating nature. She wrote:

“One of my Dolls is gone. I do NOT understand and no I AM NOT ok!! Jesus Lord!!!! She was fearless and would always try to elevate herself and everyone else in the dollhouse…”

In another post, Williams revealed that Dyshea Upshaw loved to dance and would constantly motivate her teammates. Williams added:

“She was not a quitter, she didn’t back down from anything, she was outspoken, she was the life of the party and just overall loved…… our dance family is just so hurt right now… Dance was in her just as it in is all of us…”

Dyshea Upshaw’s cause of death and exact time of passing remained unknown when writing this article. However, Facebook tributes penned by her friends hinted that the dancer was a victim of homicide.

Friends and netizens speculate gun violence as Dyshea Upshaw's cause of death

Quiara Brown, a member of the dance community, hinted in a social media post that Upshaw was a victim of gun violence. It read:

“I can’t believe you are gone BabyGirl… my heart hurts for your family DyShea… For our entire dance family… This is NOT ok… WE are NOT ok… Lord comfort us all… This gun violence HAS GOT TO STOP!!!… Y’all please say a prayer for my baby and our entire organization… This hurts sooo bad.”

Other fans of the dance group swarmed the internet with tributary messages. A few read:

Netizens pay tribute to DD4L member (Image via mrs_d2u/Instagram)

Netizens pay tribute to DD4L member (Image via mrs_d2u/Instagram)

Everything to know about Dancing Dolls 4 Life

Dancing Dolls 4 Life is based in Jackson, Mississippi. The group is one of the most prominent and leading dance businesses in the U.S. The group has performed exciting majorette dancing styles in the past. Young girls across the country wish to enroll with the organization.

In 2014, the famed dancers were allowed to showcase their talent on Lifetime Network's Bring It! for five seasons.

According to the company’s official website, they promote:

“high self-esteem, determination, persistence, high academic achievement, community involvement and the importance of health in young women through the art of dance.”

This is not the first time a member of the dance community has passed away. In February, Shakira Gatlin was unfortunately shot on Barnes Street in Jackson, Mississippi. She was only 19 years old.

Diana Williams recently took to social media, stating that children like Shakira and Dyshea did not deserve to die. She added that they were both “good kids.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far