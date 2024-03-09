What happened to Elias and Sarah Cruz? Authorities identify Los Osos High School students killed in Rancho Cucamonga crash

A deadly crash in Rancho Cucamonga killed two Los Osos High School students while injuring a third student, on Friday, March 8, 2024. The students killed in the crash were identified as 17-year-old Elias Cruz and 15-year-old Sarah Cruz while the identity of the victim who was injured wasn't revealed by the police.

The officials also confirmed that only one vehicle was involved in the collision and no other casualty was reported. Law enforcement officials are conducting an investigation into the crash but are yet to determine the cause of the crash or what could have led to it. They have been looking at the crash site to find clues that would help them understand what caused the accident.

A fatal car crash in Rancho Cucamonga, California killed two teenagers leaving a third injured and in a hospital. Investigating officers said that all three of the teens were students at Los Osos High School.

Authorities hadn't revealed the name of the surviving victim but said that they were 17 years old. They identified the deceased victims as Elias Cruz, 17, and Sarah Cruz, 15. KTLA 5 reported the police stating that Elias was allegedly driving the vehicle while Sarah and the third teen were passengers when the crash happened.

The teens, who were students at Los Osos High School were traveling in a white Ford Mustang and were headed west on Wilson Avenue. Law enforcement officers believe that the alleged driver lost control over the car while crossing an intersection.

The Ford Mustang first collided with a power pole before hitting a tree. Local police believe that the impact of the crash was intense enough to kill the driver and one of the passengers while injuring the third passenger.

Upon arriving at the site of the crash, emergency officials performed life-saving measures on Sarah and Elias but were unsuccessful. They rushed the third Los Osos High School student to a hospital. Police officials believe that the teen has sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

The police have not yet confirmed what led to the crash and how the driver would have lost control of the vehicle. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said that the crash was reported to them at around 4:25 pm near Wilson and Haven Avenues, near Chaffey College.

Police officials were seen investigating the Rancho Cucamonga crash site till late evening on Friday to figure out what led to the crash. Police have urged the public to reach out to the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department at 909-477-2800 if they have information regarding the crash.

This crash took place only two days after a multi-vehicle crash in California, on the south of Indian Truck Trail. The crash involved four vehicles and two deaths with one person dying on the scene and the second person dying in the hospital.