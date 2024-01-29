What happened to Ella Jones? Mother issues plea for help in wake of Washington teen’s disappearance

A 14-year-old from Washington State, Ella Jones has been reported missing by her mother Sarah Merill Jones, who is also asking for the public's help to locate Ella. In a Facebook post, Sarah revealed that her daughter went missing nearly three weeks ago after allegedly talking to an older man online.

Multiple reports stated that Ella Jones' mother reported her missing on January 6, 2024, after she vanished and left a cryptic note for her mother. Sarah told KING5 that her daughter was last seen in her room on the night of January 5, 2024. She added that the teen is allegedly at risk from online predators, especially since she had been chatting with an older man on social media before she left home.

Merill also said that she had punished her daughter earlier, by taking away her phone, when Ella was found having a conversation with a stranger online. The mother noted that she hasn't heard from her daughter since her disappearance.

Merill told the network on the night of her daughter’s disappearance, she left a note saying “she loved me and that she didn’t want to hurt us anymore.”

Ella Jones was allegedly communicating with a man in his late 20s or early 30s before her disappearance

The Mount Vernon Police Department is actively looking for Ella Jones. They said that she is believed to be at risk as she has not contacted her family since leaving home on January 6. In a Facebook post on January 19, 2024, the police department said that since leaving home, Ella Jones hasn't "made contact with family members or friends."

“Anytime a juvenile leaves home and ceases contact, it raises concern about their welfare.” The statement added.

The teen’s mom is also desperately trying to find her daughter, who she believes is in danger from an online predator. Merill took to Facebook to plead for information regarding her daughter's whereabouts.

According to KING5 Ella’s friends reportedly told her mom, Sarah Meril, that the teen had been communicating with a man in his late 20s or early 30s on Discord. Merill also said Ella was allegedly talking with a man on the video chat website Omegle before it closed in November. She said that a few kids saw her speaking to an "adult male on a video" on their computer.

Merill told Fox News Digital her daughter had taken some of her belongings with her when she left tome. Naming some of the items Merill noted that they included clothes, Ella's blow-dryer, and Merill's flat iron.

“So I immediately went to her friend’s house and started asking questions. Something’s wrong … I don’t think she can call me. She has not ever run away. We are very close. It was also not like a fight, and, ‘I hate you mom, and I ran away’ kind of a situation.” Sarah said.

As police continue their search, they have not officially confirmed whether Ella Jones' disappearance is linked to her online conversations with an older man.

According to The New York Post, Ella Jones is about 5-foot-5 and 130 pounds, with brown eyes, and brown hair. Anyone with information was urged to call the Skagit County Dispatch at 360-428-3211.

