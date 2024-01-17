Where was Emily Riley last seen? Search intensifies for missing Montgomery County Public Schools teacher

Police in Montgomery County are pleading for the public’s help locating 50-year-old Emily Riley, an astronomy teacher at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School. Riley, last seen in a residential neighborhood in Takoma Park on Thursday, January 11, 2024, was reported missing by concerned family members on the same day.

In a press release on January 16, 2024, Montgomery County police Detectives from the 3rd District Investigative Section asked for the public’s help in locating the missing woman from Silver Springs. The detectives said she was last seen in the 900 block of Erie Avenue in Takoma Park.

Police described the missing science teacher, Emily Riley, as 5 feet and 8 inches tall with shoulder-length brown hair and hazel eyes.

Emily Riley has reportedly disappeared in the past

Expand Tweet

Emily Riley’s father told FOX 5 his daughter had gone missing a few times in the past, noting the last time was in February 2023. Shiera Goff, the director of public information at the Montgomery County Police Department, told the network they do not suspect foul play in the case.

As police continue to look for the missing astronomy teacher at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, more details on her disappearance remain unknown. In a letter to families obtained by NBC Washington, the Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School principal said they have been in contact with the police and Emily Riley’s family and have offered to assist in their search.

“Staff at B-CC have been in contact with both the police and Ms Riley’s family to express our concern and provide any possible assistance in locating her. We understand that this news may be challenging for some students, staff, and community members to process,” the principal wrote.

B-CC principal, while promising to provide an update on the case shortly, said counseling services will be made available for students and staff members as they grapple with a teacher’s disappearance. He added:

“The B-CC Counseling department is available to provide support to anyone who requests it. Likewise, the school system is prepared to offer additional support if necessary. We are very concerned about Ms Riley and remain hopeful that this situation will have a positive outcome. I will provide an update when additional information is available.”

Anyone with information about the missing science teacher’s location is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 301-270-8000.

In a similar incident, missing UMass student Flordan Bazile was found dead on January 16, 2024, in the Acushnet River after disappearing from campus hours earlier. Authorities who do not suspect foul play in the case said Bazile was found dead from an apparent suicide on Tuesday evening.