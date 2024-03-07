What happened to Emily Chesterton? Actress died weeks after doctors identified real reason behind her anxiety and leg sprain

Actress Emily Chesterton passed away in November 2022 at the age of 30 years. Her parents, Brendan and Marion, have recently expressed their concern about the UK government's program to hire more physician associates for the National Health Service.

The Sun states that Emily Chesterton suffered some problem in her left calf in October 2022 and went to visit a General Practitioner, who was later revealed to be a physician associate, also called PA. She reportedly died of pulmonary embolism which emerged from a blood clot in the left leg.

Emily Chesterton's mother Marion spoke to BBC News on March 6, 2024, and said that the title of doctor's assistant should be given to the physician associates. She continued:

"All patients should have the right to know who is treating them and have the choice to see a fully-qualified doctor. If I had my time over, I would have taken her straight to A&E. That is the biggest regret of my life."

Brendan expressed a similar concern for the patients who are planning to visit physician associates and never realize that "they are not doctors." A judicial inquiry took place at the St Pancras Coroner's Court for around two weeks after Emily's death and the PA who checked on Emily was terminated, as per Manchester Evening News.

Emily Chesterton visited the physician twice: Death and other details explored

Emily Chesterton was a resident of London and in the initial phases when the symptoms emerged in October 2022, she was also struggling with breathing problems. She was told to take paracetamol by the physician associate, believed to be a general practitioner.

The PA was employed at The Vale Practice in Crouch End and Emily returned to the place for the second time in November 2022. Her condition got worse as she was having trouble while walking and had a swollen leg too, as per The Sun.

In an interview with BBC News, Emily Chesterton's mother Marion shared a statement on everything that happened with her daughter and said:

"If I had known earlier that she had not seen a doctor, I would have marched back to the surgery or gone straight to the hospital, Physician associate sounds grander than a GP."

During her second visit, Emily was advised to take propranolol by another PA who revealed to her that her complications were a result of calf sprain, anxiety, and Covid-19. Manchester Evening News states that Chesterton was having a meal with her family members the same day, including her partner, at an outdoor location when she felt unwell and took the prescribed medication.

Emily Chesterton's partner revealed during a judicial inquiry that there was no pulse when she arrived at her residence and he contacted the medical services after performing a cardiopulmonary resuscitation. She was being transported to the Whittington Hospital when she suffered a cardiac arrest.

UK Government launches a new scheme to bring more PAs

The UK government is planning to hire more PAs in the National Health Service by 2036-37. A statement on the same was shared by the Minister of State for Health of the UK in December last year and it reads in part:

"This is an important step towards UK wide statutory regulation of anaesthesia associates and physician associates under the GMC. The Government intends to lay the necessary legislation in both Houses. The Scottish Parliament will do the same."

The statement mentioned that PAs are guided by doctors and apart from them, the government also plans to bring around 2,000 anesthesia associates. It further stated that the General Medical Council, also known as GMC, will keep a check on everyone.