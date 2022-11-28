What happened to Eric Fleishman? Tributes pour in as renowned fitness trainer passes away

The fitness community recently witnessed a loss as trainer and coach Eric Fleishman recently passed away on Thursday. His wife Alysia Kanemoto expressed her grief on social media by posting his picture and writing:

“We are heartbroken to share that Eric Phillip Fleishman passed away unexpectedly on the morning of November 24, 2022. His wife Alysia, son, parents, and close friends/family are deeply saddened by this event. Eric touched many lives for the better. He was a beacon of light, hope, and love.”

All those who knew Fleishman are encouraged to send their memories of him, along with their tributes, to [email protected] The memories and tributes will be included in a ceremony commemorating Fleishman's impact on the fitness world.

Fleishman’s cause of death has not yet been revealed and detailed information on the same is currently awaited.

Netizens pay him tribute on Twitter

Eric Fleishman became a famous name in the fitness industry in recent years as his techniques were followed by sports and Hollywood personalities. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:

Big Time Snaps @BigTimeSnaps_ twitter.com/i/web/status/1… So sad to hear about Eric the Trainer’s passing. He was such a big part of BTR’s workout training all these years. He was so kind and supportive to them and their careers. He gave us countless amount of content with the guys over the years. He’ll be very missed. So sad to hear about Eric the Trainer’s passing. He was such a big part of BTR’s workout training all these years. He was so kind and supportive to them and their careers. He gave us countless amount of content with the guys over the years. He’ll be very missed. ❤️ twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/VDDbL4MG77

Steve Creep @stevecreepmusic I’m saddened to hear the passing of Eric Fleishman. Eric was Phil Collen’s personal trainer while on tour with Def Leppard. I got to meet hang with him a lot on that tour. My condolences to Alysia and family. I’m saddened to hear the passing of Eric Fleishman. Eric was Phil Collen’s personal trainer while on tour with Def Leppard. I got to meet hang with him a lot on that tour. My condolences to Alysia and family. https://t.co/PTBs0Hhjys

Elizabeth Mötley @motleyliz7 My heart goes out to Alysia & the Fleishman family Such sad news to hear of Eric the Trainer’s passing. @ErictheTrainer was a friend & guest of @BloomTV1 since we launched & he brought such joy & light to the world.Eric last stopped by our studio in May.My heart goes out to Alysia & the Fleishman family #RIPErictheTrainer Such sad news to hear of Eric the Trainer’s passing. @ErictheTrainer was a friend & guest of @BloomTV1 since we launched & he brought such joy & light to the world.Eric last stopped by our studio in May. ❤️My heart goes out to Alysia & the Fleishman family #RIPErictheTrainer https://t.co/JI5A1TfUGA

Helena Ficco @FiccoHelena @JanieVanHalen 🏋‍♂️ I never had the pleasure of training with him when living in SoCal but did meet him a couple times. Always a pleasant soul. So sad to hear, sorry Janie RIP Eric Phillip Fleishman @ErictheTrainer Nooooo! Eric🏋‍♂️ I never had the pleasure of training with him when living in SoCal but did meet him a couple times. Always a pleasant soul. So sad to hear, sorry JanieRIP Eric Phillip Fleishman @JanieVanHalen @ErictheTrainer Nooooo! Eric 🙏💪🏋‍♂️ I never had the pleasure of training with him when living in SoCal but did meet him a couple times. Always a pleasant soul. So sad to hear, sorry Janie 💔 RIP Eric Phillip Fleishman

Eric Fleishman worked with many famous people, including Arnold Schwarzenegger's son, Patrick, Jaime Camil, Brock O'Hurn, and others, who used his techniques to stay fit.

Eric Fleishman hosted several shows related to fitness

Eric Fleishman was a popular fitness trainer and coach (Image via ericthetrainer/Instagram)

Although Eric Fleishman’s date of birth remains unknown, he spent his childhood at a farm in Maine. He soon developed an interest in martial arts and aimed to become successful in the fitness world.

He completed his studies and briefly worked as a personal trainer. He met Don Howorth, an ex- Mr. America, when he moved to Los Angeles in 1996. Fleishman was a trainer at the Los Angeles Sheriff's Academy and was well-known for his collaboration with the LAPD, CHP, and SWAT.

His techniques gained recognition among sports personalities. He gradually began to appear in various magazines and TV shows, in addition to being a regular contributor to the magazine Muscle and Fitness.

Eric Fleishman was also known for his collaborations with Hollywood actors like Kirstie Alley, Big John McCarthy, Rachel Crow, Big Time Rush, and more. He was even a part of the nomination committee of the Muscle Beach Hall of Fame.

He hosted several fitness shows and, in an interview with Generation Iron before his death, he mentioned Jack LaLanne as a major inspiration. He even mentioned a challenge in which he had to do 40,000 pushups and the importance of fitness in mental health.

Eric had around 131,000 followers on social media, and his posts featured him with famous people as well as performing various physical activities. He described himself as a Hollywood physique expert.

Despite his popularity, Fleishman did not have a Wikipedia page, so details about his parents and education are unavailable. The only information available about his personal life is that he was married to Alysia Kanemoto.

