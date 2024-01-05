What happened to Eric Minix? Incident explored as Georgia deputy killed in fatal crash during chase

Coweta County Deputy Sheriff Eric Minix has reporedly died in a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday, January 4, 2024. Minix has been described as a "dedicated" cop and a K-9 officer. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is currently investigating the crash. Minix was immediately rushed to the hospital after the crash, but he couldn't survive.

According to law enforcement officials, Minix's K-9 partner was also present on the scene during the crash but didn't sustain injuries. Officer Minix has left behind his wife and three daughters. The pursuit in which Minix was killed was reportedly to apprehend a man driving a stolen vehicle.

Alabama Officer Cornelius J. Robinson allegedly struck Georgia deputy Eric Minix, who was exiting his patrol car during a pursuit

A horrific crash took place during a high-speed police pursuit in the early hours of Thursday, January 4, 2024. Georgia officer Eric Minix was on duty when he was struck by another officer, Cornelius J. Robinson. Several law enforcement agencies were involved in the pursuit of Decedric Donson, who was driving a stolen vehicle on Interstate 85 and heading toward Chambers County, Alabama.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency told USA Today that it was Robinson who allegedly struck Minix. According to authorities, he first hit the victim, who was driving the 2017 Dodge Charger. Robinson allegedly collided with Donson's 2022 Dodge Challenger, which was reportedly stolen. Donson was later apprehended and charged with receiving stolen property and felony attempting to elude law enforcement. He is currently being held at Chambers County Jail.

Coweta County Sheriff's Office issued a statement on Facebook addressing the tragic crash that killed Minix. According to the Facebook post,

"We have lost a good deputy. We have lost a good man. We have lost a good friend."

According to Coweta County Sheriff Lenn Wood, the victim began working in 2014. Wood further added,

"He went through several different jurisdictions and just had crossed into the Alabama line. He stopped behind the car, he gets out the car and starts giving orders for them what to do, and as he's standing outside the car another police agency from Alabama came up, couldn’t stop, and hit him."

According to police, the suspected officer who allegedly hit Minix has been placed on leave

The officer who reportedly struck Eric Minix wasn't immediately spotted. However, the City of Lanett Police Department confirmed that Robinson is currently on adminitrative leave. According to Lanett police,

"Please keep all involved in your thoughts and prayers."

State law enforcement agencies confirmed that the case is being investigated and that additional charges will possibly be filed. Before working with the Coweta County Sheriff's Office, Minix had been employed with the Tyrone Police Department. The sheriff's office revealed,

"Eric Minix was a dedicated Deputy and K9 Officer, but more importantly, he was a friend. We have lost a good deputy. We have lost a good man. We have lost a good friend."

11Alive reported that funeral services will be held on Monday to honor Minix.