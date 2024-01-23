What happened to Esperanza Chavez? Boyfriend arrested after Utah woman found dead near a dumpster

25-year-old Esperanza Chavez was allegedly shot by her 46-year-old boyfriend, Fred Jason Edwards. The victim's body was discovered on Saturday, January 20, 2024, near a dumpster in Millcreek. When authorities found Chavez's body, she seemed to have a gunshot wound to the head.

Surveillance footage reportedly captured Fred Jason Edwards with the dead body of the victim. He allegedly shot Chavez, dumped her, and then tried to get himself admitted to a psychiatric hospital. According to authorities, the suspect has been slapped with murder charges in connection to Chavez's death. Despite the charges, Edwards denied all the allegations against him.

Utah woman, Esperanza Chavez has allegedly been shot in the head, by her boyfriend

On Saturday, January 20, at about 6:20 am local time, police responded to a dumpster at 3994 South 300 West. Upon arrival, they found the remains of a woman with a gunshot wound to the head. As per a press release by the cops,

"Detectives initiated their investigation, canvassing the area for surveillance footage. A business in the vicinity provided crucial footage showing a black truck arriving at 12:28 am today."

The suspect got himself admitted to a psychiatric facility after committing the alleged crime (Image via X/@DomesticGun)

The man was then seen allegedly trying to get rid of Esperanza Chavez's body. However, the suspect, later identified as Fred Jason Edwards, left the victim's body next to the dumpster and left the scene. Authorities found the license plate number and then tracked the suspect down. They apprehended him at the University of Utah hospital, where he "attempted to get evaluated." They further mentioned,

"Preliminary findings suggest the incident occurred within the vehicle belonging to Mr. Edwards. Mr. Edwards is currently in custody and will be booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on the charge of Murder."

Authorities found a strong criminal background in the suspect

Despite all the allegations against the suspect and the apparent shreds of evidence, Edwards claimed that he wasn't involved in Esperanza Chavez's death. Law&Crime reported that authorities looked into the suspect's background and they discovered that this wasn't his first encounter with law enforcement. Edwards allegedly has been a member of the King Mafia Disciple gang. His track record involved "many assaults, mayhem, resisting arrest, threats, retaliation against a witness and escape from custody."

In September 2020, an ex-girlfriend of Edwards called 911 and claimed that he punched her dragged her by hair. She further added that the suspect was about to kill her. According to the probable cause statement in this case,

"[Edwards] told [the victim] to call her mother because it was the last time she was going to speak to her. [The victim] feared for her life and jumped out of the moving vehicle."

The victim, Esperanza Chavez, was found near the dumpster (Image via X/@Justin Case)

Edwards reportedly didn't stop at these alleged crimes. He also threatened his mother by telling her that he would chop her off if she reported him to his probation officer. The victim in the current murder case, Esperanza Chavez, has been described as someone passionate for food. Her mother, Jontue Chavez, further described her as a "wild child."