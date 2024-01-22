What happened to Jennifer Ann Dazey? Iowa man arrested in connection to the gruesome murder of his mother 

46-year-old Jennifer Ann Dazey was found dead on Thursday, January 18, 2024, in her bedroom. Police identified the suspect to be Jennifer's son, Tyler James Dazey, for allegedly being involved in the murder. According to court records, Jennifer's friend was the first one to discover her body and called the cops.

Cops revealed that the victim had sustained lacerations on the head, neck, and face. Upon being asked about the alleged murder, the suspect invoked his Miranda Rights. Along with the victim, authorities also discovered the family dog lying dead on the sofa in the living room of the house.

On January 18, authorities responded to a house in the 1600 block of Avoca Street. Upon arrival, cops discovered a deceased female and a dead dog. The victim's son, Tyler, has been considered a suspect and is charged with first-degree murder. His first court appearance happened on Friday, January 19, when his bond amount was set at $2 million. It has also been confirmed that the suspect has not yet entered a plea.

The suspect claimed that Jennifer Ann Dazey practiced witchcraft to harm him

Law&Crime reported that Tyler accused his mother of practicing witchcraft to harm him. However, he did not answer when authorities asked him about the injuries, Jennifer Ann Dazey sustained. The new station confirmed that the suspect is booked into Dubuque County Jail. As has been mentioned before, a friend found the victim dead on Thursday morning at about 8:50 am local time.

According to cops, when they found the suspect, he was naked and in his bedroom. Law enforcement officials further spoke about the suspect and revealed that he didn't seem to be in a responsive state. Authorities are currently investigating the case to unearth all the essential details.

Law&Crime reported that a tactical tomahawk had been recovered from the bathroom of the residence. Authorities also found the sheath that was kept on the dining table. It has, however, not been confirmed if it was the murder weapon used to kill Jennifer Ann Dazey. According to Dubuque Police Department Lt. Brendan Welsh, the weapon has been sent for forensic testing. Other shreds of evidence have also been sent for testing.

Welsh confirmed that the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner will be performing the autopsy on the victim. Until then, the cause of death can not be officially determined. According to the Telegraph Herald, Welsh added,

"Investigators are still processing evidence found at the scene and sending items for further testing."

Welsh further told the news station,

"Any time we have a death of an unknown nature, we treat it as a suspicious death."

The suspect faces murder charges

Cops confirmed that the suspect was first rushed to the MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center to get evaluated. He was then taken into police custody. Tyler's next court appearance has been set for January 29, 2024. If convicted, the suspect, Jennifer Ann Dazey, can get the sentence of life imprisonment.