What did Roxanne Doucette do? Massachusetts woman scammed by fake soap opera star charged with attempted murder of husband 

Massachusetts woman, Roxanne Doucette, has been accused of trying to poison her husband. A fake soap opera star allegedly suggested Doucette to do the same. Nicole Heath, Roxanne's daughter was the one who reportedly called the cops to report the messages from the alleged fake opera star.

Despite the allegations, Roxanne stated that the soup that she had served her husband, was just old and didn't have poison in it. She is currently slapped with charges in connection to the incident that took place in December 2023. The messages between Doucette and the alleged fake soap opera star have also been revealed.

Roxanne Doucette, a 64-year-old woman, from Massachusetts, has been accused of poisoning her husband, back in December

On December 3, 2023, Nicole Heath called the cops after she became suspicious of her mother, Roxanne. WCVB reported that Heath claimed that her mother had poisoned her dad, who was then admitted to the hospital. Heath allegedly checked her mother's phone to clear her doubts. This was when she allegedly discovered the messages between Doucette and the fake soap opera artist. According to court records, one of the messages from the person pretending to be the opera star said,

"You have to get rid of your husband honey -- I need you so much."

While Roxanne Doucette claimed that the entire incident was a scam, police reportedly found a message that she allegedly sent, according to which,

"Making an amazing soup. Special potion. Maybe I could collect life insurance."

According to law enforcement officials, a toxicology report done on Roxanne Doucette's husband, Paul Doucette, had been done, which had come out negative. The elderly woman is, however, being urged to not be near Paul. Police have, however, asked the public to not jump to conclusions, until the investigation takes place.

The arrested woman has claimed that she did not poison her husband, Paul

CBS News reported a statement regarding the incident given by Townsend Police Chief James Sartell. According to Sartell,

"I just tell everybody to just kind of take a step back, take a deep breath. Think things through before you spread things, or before you think you know what's going on. Sometimes it's a little more complex than it seems."

According to a police report against Roxanne Doucette,

"Paul stated that Roxanne made him soup, but that it wasn’t very good. He stated that it tasted bitter."

According to law enforcement officials, the elderly woman had fought and kicked the officers who had gone to get her iPhone as evidence. Maintaining her stance strongly, Roxanne had said,

"What they say is wrong. Because I’m a wonderful cook. My son's gone to culinary school. I learned from the best — my mom. And I did not try to poison my husband. I just want him to come home. I just love him so much."

Expand Tweet

Roxanne has been charged with attempted murder, resisting arrest and assaulting an officer. She, however, told news stations that it had all been a big misunderstanding.