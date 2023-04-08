What happened to Ethan Boyes? Tributes pour in as World Champion cyclist dies aged 44

Famous cycling champion Ethan Boyes recently died at the age of 44. United States Park Police reported that Boyes was struck by a car on Arguello Boulevard, near the Presidio Golf Course and the Presidio Loop trailhead. The incident happened at around 4 pm on April 4, 2023. Boyes died from his injuries.

Social media platforms were flooded with tributes following Ethan's death. The official Facebook page of the race track, Hellyer Velodrome, paid tribute to the cyclist, stating that he will be remembered as a kind human being. They added that he had a smile on his face and never failed to make others laugh. The post continued:

"Ethan is loved by many in the community and his impact will live on. Our hearts and thoughts go out to Ethan and his loved ones. We hope to honor his legacy well at Hellyer Velodrome and will take some time at WNTL next week to celebrate his life. Ethan and his googly-eyed look will live on."

Ethan Boyes was severely injured after the accident

Ethan Boyes met with an accident while cycling in the bike lane of Presidio park. While speaking to The San Francisco Chronicle, US Parks Police stated that officers received a call about a crash between a car and a bicyclist.

When authorities arrived at the spot, they discovered Boyes with severe injuries and he was immediately hospitalized. The driver was also injured and had to be transported to a hospital.

In an interview with The Chronicle, Ethan's friend Brian Keyte said that he was cycling in the bike lane when he was hit by the car. The SF Bicycle Coalition paid tribute to Boyes and stated:

"Several eyewitness accounts shared online, which have been picked up by local media, indicate that Ethan was traveling southbound on Arguello when a car heading northbound swerved across the center line and into the oncoming bike lane."

According to Stephanie Wald's post on the Nextdoor app, a speeding car heading north moved into the opposite lane and hit Boyes. The post mentioned that Boyes' head slammed into the car's windshield and the driver appeared "dazed and bloody."

The involvement of drugs and alcohol has not been confirmed so far and police officers have not revealed anything about whether the driver has been arrested. The entire incident is being investigated by authorities.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Ethan Boyes was remembered by many as an accomplished competitive track racer. Naturally, Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his untimely demise:

Barnett @BarnettKlane Upon getting home I found the article posted just 5 minutes earlier about Ethan Boyes, a USA cycling champion who was killed. RIP. Upon getting home I found the article posted just 5 minutes earlier about Ethan Boyes, a USA cycling champion who was killed. RIP.

Safe Street Rebel @SafeStreetRebel SF Bicycle Coalition @sfbike Today, we join the bicycling community in mourning Ethan Boyes, who was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike in the Presidio. Ethan was a champion bicycle racer and beloved figure in the bicycling community.

(thread) Today, we join the bicycling community in mourning Ethan Boyes, who was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike in the Presidio. Ethan was a champion bicycle racer and beloved figure in the bicycling community. (thread) A community led vigil for Ethan Boyes–who was killed by a driver in the Presidio on Tuesday–will happen at 7pm tonight in at Arguello and Washington Blvd (not Washington St). twitter.com/sfbike/status/… A community led vigil for Ethan Boyes–who was killed by a driver in the Presidio on Tuesday–will happen at 7pm tonight in at Arguello and Washington Blvd (not Washington St). twitter.com/sfbike/status/…

He won different cycling titles, including the USA Cycling Masters Track National Champion in 2018 and 2019. He also held the record for the fastest time in the 500-meter track time trial flying start event. Additionally, he was a member of the Team Sprint squad.

The USA Cycling official stated that he was a 10-time national champion and held the World's Best Performance record for men aged 35-39 in the 1,000-meter time trial set in 2015 and different national awards.

