What happened to Oh Boy Prince? Stanky Legg rapper accident involving 18-wheeler brake pad explored

Well-known rapper Oh Boy Prince met with an accident on January 6 while on his way to Dallas for an interview with his girlfriend Unique Musick.

Prince and Musick were in the left lane of Interstate 30 when a brake pad from an 18-wheeler crashed into the windshield and then into Prince's face.

Musick called 911, and Prince was hospitalized immediately. He had to undergo three surgeries on his face and mouth.

Oh Boy Prince speaks about the accident in an interview

Oh Boy Prince and Unique Musick recently spoke to The Shade Room Teens where they addressed what exactly happened during the aforementioned incident.

Oh Boy Prince had to undergo a few surgeries for his accident (Image via ohboyprince/Instagram)

According to Musick, when the brake pad crashed into their car, she put her hands over the wheel and tried to pull the car to the safe side. Prince said that he fell unconscious and could not recall anything about what exactly happened. He said:

"I just passed out. She kept telling me to get off the gas and hit the brake. At this point, Unique had to grab the wheel to stop the car from crashing."

Speaking about the entire incident, Oh Boy Prince said that he did not have words to explain it and that he suffered severe injuries to the bones in his face and right eye socket. He also had to put plates on his face along with screws and wires in his jaw.

Unique said that she was thinking about her son at the time, and she tried to save herself and Prince in the best way possible. Unique also kept Prince's fans updated about his surgery and shared a post on Facebook where she wrote:

"Update I Came Home To Get Clothes And Stuff Headed Back To Hospital He Hasn't Had Surgery Yet So It's Just A Waiting Game Keep Praying. They Stitched His Face Back It And It's Looking Good I'll be Back Later With Another Update Love Y'all."

Oh Boy Prince is a member of the hip-hop group GS Boyz

GS Boyz is a famous hip-hop group and their current members include rappers Old Boy Prince and Soufside. The group started its career with the single, Stanky Legg, which was released in 2008.

Stanky Legg reached the top of the US Billboard Hot 100, US Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, US Billboard Hot Rap Tracks, and US Billboard Pop 100.

A remix version of Stanky Legg was also released later. The group continued to release more songs like Booty Dew, Falling Down, I Wanna C Ya (Whoop! Da D Doo), and Lovin So Good.

They were also nominated in the category of Best Group at the BET Awards in 2009.

Poll : 0 votes