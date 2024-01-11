What happened to Frank Ski? All about the Veteran Atlanta radio star as he exits Kiss 104.1 WALR 

On Wednesday, January 10, 2024, Veteran Atlanta radio personality Frank Ski bid farewell to Cox Media Group's adult R&B station, Kiss 104.1 WALR, where he served as the morning drive host for the past three years. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the station did not renew his contract. Frank Ski confirmed this by sharing a statement in which he said,

"Though it’s going to be difficult parting ways with all my friends at CMG, I’m really excited about starting a new chapter in Atlanta. I'm equally excited about expanding my syndication to even greater heights and really super serving all our affiliates. Radio continues to motivate me every day as I feel a responsibility to help educate and entertain our communities while also giving back and making a difference."

His departure from the R&B station came after the exit of Ski's co-host Nina Brown from the WALR morning show six months ago. Despite the changes at Kiss 104.1, Brown continues to co-host The Frank Ski Show with Nina Brown, heard on various stations, including Howard University's WHUR-FM in Washington since August 2020.

Frank Ski plans to start new ventures and work on his book

There are not many details as to why Ski will no longer be working with R&B Station, Kiss 104.1 WALR. However, he said that he has plans to start new ventures.

Among his upcoming projects are a book titled Inspirational Vitamin, inspired by his daily radio benchmark, and two full-length musical albums: The Climate Change and the 25th Anniversary of Frank Ski's musical compilation.

Jaleigh Long, CMG Market Manager, acknowledged Ski's influence on Atlanta listeners, saying,

"Frank positively impacted listeners and communities across Atlanta since he joined us in 2021. I want to personally thank Frank for what he's done to inform, entertain, and elevate the people we serve. He lived CMG's purpose and made a positive difference."

For those unaware, Frank Ski was born on May 9, 1964, in New York City. He was raised in Miami by his father. Ski's early exposure to hip-hop culture in New York ignited his passion for becoming a local DJ.

After high school, Ski moved to Baltimore, Maryland, to pursue a law career but found his true calling in radio. In 1985, he joined V-103 (WEBB) as a part-time DJ, eventually co-hosting the highly rated morning show, The Frank and Jean Morning Show.

Throughout his radio career, Ski conducted notable interviews, including the last interview with Coretta Scott King. In 2002, he received the Journalist of the Year award from the Rainbow Push Coalition.