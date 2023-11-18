What happened to Gabriel Raymundo? Investigation underway as body found stuffed in suitcase in North Carolina lake

On November 15, 2023, the Oakland Police Department identified the body of 23-year-old Gabriel Raymundo, which was found inside a suitcase floating in Lake Merritt last month.

A press release by the Oakland Police Department mentioned that on October 31, 2023, the body was discovered in the 1900 block of Lakeshore Avenue.

According to the press release by the Oakland Police Department, the identity of the victim was not revealed at the time of the discovery, awaiting notification of the next of kin.

The body of Gabriel Raymundo was located with unknown injuries

The press release by the Oakland Police Department stated that on October 31, 2023, shortly before 11 am, the department's Communications Division received a report of a body found in the 1900 block of Lakeshore Avenue.

KTVU reported that a group of volunteers from the Lake Merritt Institute found the suitcase while cleaning the area and tried to get it out of the water.

Expand Tweet

According to the report by KTVU, one of the volunteers, Kevin Shomo, recalled what happened:

"We grabbed one end and we realized it was too heavy. So we pulled it close enough to us and we said, 'Oh wow, this thing is heavy' so we unzipped it and that's what we found."

As per the report by KTVU, Kevin Shomo stated that the body of Gabriel Raymundo appeared to be stuffed inside the suitcase in a fetal position.

The press release by the Oakland Police Department mentioned that upon arrival, officials found the victim's body with unknown injuries and called for medical assistance.

According to the press release by the Oakland Police Department, officials from the department's Homicide Section conducted a comprehensive follow-up investigation of the incident.

A previous report by KTVU on October 31, 2023, stated that Oakland Police Captain Alan Yu informed that it was not known when and from where the suitcase came into the lake and if the victim was previously reported as a missing person. Captain Yu noted:

"Part of the investigation is trying to determine where the body could have floated from. It could be any part of the lake, and we're looking at all those possible outcomes."

According to the report by KTVU, Alameda County Coroner's investigators also responded to the scene following the discovery of the body of Gabriel Raymundo.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to arrest

Expand Tweet

In the press release by the Oakland Police Department, authorities asked the public for assistance and to come forward if they have any information about Gabriel Raymundo, like his area of residence, place of work, or associates, as well as any leads about his death.

The San Jose Mercury News reported that, as per authorities, Gabriel was from Guatemala and had lived in the United States for about eight years, but seemed to be homeless.

The press release by the Oakland Police Department mentioned that the department and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that can lead to an arrest in the case.