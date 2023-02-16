Why was Leronne Armstrong fired? Controversy explained as Oakland Police chief terminated from role

On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, Democratic Mayor Sheng Thao announced the dismissal of Oakland Police chief Leronne Armstrong after investigations revealed he had covered up an officer's misconduct in his department in 2021.

Armstrong, who was appointed the chief of Oakland in 2021, was fired for failing to discipline officer Sgt. Michael Chung after he was involved in a non-injury hit-and-run in a patrol car in 2021.

Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez @FitzTheReporter BREAKING: Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao is firing Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong



"I am no longer confident Chief Armstrong can do the work needed"



Thao announced the decision after a scathing independent report found officers covered up an investigation into a sgt's hit and run. BREAKING: Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao is firing Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong"I am no longer confident Chief Armstrong can do the work needed"Thao announced the decision after a scathing independent report found officers covered up an investigation into a sgt's hit and run. https://t.co/JV2yA7tM74

The mayor, who took office last month, said that investigations have revealed that in multiple instances, Armstrong concealed Chung’s misconduct while on duty. These included failing to properly explore an incident where Chung fired his firearm inside an elevator at police headquarters a year after the hit-and-run.

Leronne Armstrong was placed on administrative leave last month before being fired by the mayor

Darwin BondGraham @DarwinBondGraha Breaking: Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao has fired Chief LeRonne Armstrong. Breaking: Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao has fired Chief LeRonne Armstrong. https://t.co/vMl0RhqOvN

The city of Oakland, which has had 10 police chiefs in the past 10 years, witnessed the firing of Leronne Armstrong, who was let go from his position after serving two years in office.

Mayor Sheng Thao, who announced the dismissal in a press conference, said that Armstrong had been placed on administrative leave last month while he was under investigation for failing to discipline officer Sgt. Michael Chung on multiple occasions.

After reviewing the evidence, Thao announced that she was firing Armstrong as chief.

On March 25, 2021, Chung hit a Mercedes parked in a spot next to his patrol vehicle while leaving the parking garage of his San Francisco apartment building. The incident, caught on surveillance camera, showed Chung fleeing the scene without inspecting the damage rendered to the civilian vehicle.

While Chung never notified his supervisors about the incident, the department was alerted after they received a claim from Progressive Insurance detailing the hit-and-run. However, Armstrong failed to adequately discipline the officer even after he was made aware of the situation.

A year later, in 2022, Chung fired his service weapon inside an elevator at department headquarters. Chung failed to report the incident to his supervisor until a week later and was subsequently placed on administrative leave.

Mayor Thao said that when confronted with the findings of procedural misconduct in his office, the chief made several alarming remarks that she found concerning.

"I am no longer confident that Chief Armstrong can do the work needed to achieve the vision. So today, I have decided to separate Chief Leronne Armstrong from the city without cause."

Leronne Armstrong releases statement after being fired as police chief

After Leronne Armstrong was let go, he released a statement regarding the mayor's decision and maintained his innocence over the accusations leveled against him.

"I am deeply disappointed in the Mayor's decision. After the relevant facts are fully evaluated by weighing evidence instead of pulling soundbites from strategically leaked, inaccurate reports, it will be clear I was a loyal and effective reformer of the Oakland Police Department.

He added:

It will be equally clear that I committed no misconduct, and my termination is fundamentally wrong, unjustified, and unfair. I anticipate releasing a more detailed statement soon once I have the chance to fully digest the Mayor's remarks."

The Oakland Police Department has been under federal oversight since January 2003 after officers were found using excessive force, manufacturing police reports, and assaulting people in predominantly black neighborhoods.

Last year, Federal Judge William Orrick put the Oakland Police Department on a one-year probationary period that would release the department from federal oversight after investigations found that they had significantly improved their conduct.

However, part of the investigation that revealed officer Chung’s dereliction was made public and propelled the mayor to fire Armstrong.

Poll : 0 votes