What happened to Gal Costa? Tributes pour in as Brazilian icon dies aged 77

Well-known Brazilian singer Gal Costa recently passed away on November 9 at the age of 77. She released her last album back in 2021 and appeared on the popular compilation, Tropicália ou Panis et Circencis.

Singer-songwriter and former culture minister Gilberto Gil paid tribute to her and wrote on Twitter:

“I’m very sad and shaken by the death of my ‘sister’ @GalCosta”

Otto Von Biz Markie @Passionweiss RIP Gal Costa, the divine and wonderful, one of the forces who made Tropicalia among the greatest movements in sound ever summoned – a brilliant singer possessed with a voice that could simultaneously soar and stop time. RIP Gal Costa, the divine and wonderful, one of the forces who made Tropicalia among the greatest movements in sound ever summoned – a brilliant singer possessed with a voice that could simultaneously soar and stop time. https://t.co/4HCPctH10i

jeff @jazyjef RIP Gal Costa (1945-2022), a marvelous creative spirit with a miraculous voice



RIP Gal Costa (1945-2022), a marvelous creative spirit with a miraculous voicehttps://t.co/bkWVHMPV4c

President-elect of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva also paid tribute to her on Instagram by sharing her picture and writing that she was one of the best singers in the world and one of the artists who brought the name and sound of Brazil to the entire planet.

Gal Costa’s cause of death and career in brief

Gal Costa’s cause of death has not yet been revealed. But what we do know is that she recently canceled her performance at the Primavera Sound festival in Sao Paulo after being advised by her doctor.

She had to undergo an operation in September this year to remove a nodule from her right nasal cavity. Gosta was expected to return on stage in Sao Paulo in December.

For now, it remains unknown if she was suffering from any complications following the surgery and there is no information available on whether she was suffering from any other health issues that may have played a role in her death.

A brief about her career

Born on September 26, 1945, Gal Costa made her debut at a concert Nos, por exemplo, in August 1964. She then performed at Nova Bossa Velha, Velha Bossa Nova, and moved to Rio de Janeiro to reside with her cousin Nivea.

She did her first professional recording on Bethania’s first album, which was released in 1965. Costa then released songs like Eu vim da Bahia, Sim, foi voce, and more.

She released her debut album, Domingo, in 1967. One of the songs from the album, Coracao Vagabundo, received a positive response.

Gal Costa was a famous singer and songwriter (Image via Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)

Gal then participated in the tropicalia movement in 1968 and recorded four songs on a collaboration album, Tropicalia: ou Panis et Circenses. She also took part in the 3rd International Music Festival and the 4th Music Festival. Costa released her solo debut album in 1969, followed by another album, Gal.

Costa released another album, Legal, in 1970 followed by a live album the following year. Her songs were composed by the most popular songwriters from Brazil. Her single, Festa Do Interior, was considered one of the biggest hits of her entire career.

She portrayed the role of singer Carmen Miranda in the 1995 film, The Mandarin, and recorded songs in Portuguese, Spanish, and English.

Netizens pay her tribute on Twitter

Gal Costa became a popular name in the music industry for her hit albums and singles in recent years. Her fans expressed their grief on Twitter when they heard about her death:

MR BONGO @therealmrbongo A luminous creative, powerful artist, and one of the most remarkable Brazilian voices. RIP Gal Costa. A luminous creative, powerful artist, and one of the most remarkable Brazilian voices. RIP Gal Costa. 🇧🇷 https://t.co/ZEUrtOcU67

Jesse Hawken @jessehawken



youtu.be/rYsCGDJ9fi8 RIP to the legendary Gal Costa, iconic Tropicalista and MPB queen RIP to the legendary Gal Costa, iconic Tropicalista and MPB queenyoutu.be/rYsCGDJ9fi8

umcara @Mais_um_Cara RIP, Gal Costa, uma das maiores cantoras brasileiras, one of the greatest Brazilian female singers. RIP, Gal Costa, uma das maiores cantoras brasileiras, one of the greatest Brazilian female singers. https://t.co/yBHodMyd4d

Bruce Gorrie @bsgorrie RIP Gal Costa, Queen of Tropicalia, amazing woman and musician RIP Gal Costa, Queen of Tropicalia, amazing woman and musician https://t.co/plQMOLTS4Q

F̈äb̈ïö @fabioflbr2 Show da Gal Costa no Carnegie Hall em 2011. RIP Rainha Show da Gal Costa no Carnegie Hall em 2011. RIP Rainha 👑 https://t.co/JAyQl5FQPS

strawberry shortcake ☭ @girlymetalhead_ rip gal costa

one of the legends of brazilian music, you will be missed :( rip gal costaone of the legends of brazilian music, you will be missed :( https://t.co/blC6iUkNrQ

Vera Magalhães @veramagalhaes Que tristeza, meu Deus. RIP Gal Costa. Que tristeza, meu Deus. RIP Gal Costa. 😞😞😞

Peter Jordan @peterjordan100 Gal Costa marcou demais a MPB. Que dia triste pra música brasileira. Rip. Gal Costa marcou demais a MPB. Que dia triste pra música brasileira. Rip. https://t.co/7ulhjnosFn

Pablo Marcelino @pabloomarcelino Amor até o fim. Gal gigante.



Rip Gal Costa. Amor até o fim. Gal gigante.Rip Gal Costa.

Gal Costa is survived by her 16-year-old son.

