What happened to Gal Costa? Tributes pour in as Brazilian icon dies aged 77

Well-known Brazilian singer Gal Costa recently passed away on November 9 at the age of 77. She released her last album back in 2021 and appeared on the popular compilation, Tropicália ou Panis et Circencis.
Singer-songwriter and former culture minister Gilberto Gil paid tribute to her and wrote on Twitter:
“I’m very sad and shaken by the death of my ‘sister’ @GalCosta”
President-elect of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva also paid tribute to her on Instagram by sharing her picture and writing that she was one of the best singers in the world and one of the artists who brought the name and sound of Brazil to the entire planet.
Gal Costa’s cause of death and career in brief
Gal Costa’s cause of death has not yet been revealed. But what we do know is that she recently canceled her performance at the Primavera Sound festival in Sao Paulo after being advised by her doctor.
She had to undergo an operation in September this year to remove a nodule from her right nasal cavity. Gosta was expected to return on stage in Sao Paulo in December.
For now, it remains unknown if she was suffering from any complications following the surgery and there is no information available on whether she was suffering from any other health issues that may have played a role in her death.
A brief about her career
Born on September 26, 1945, Gal Costa made her debut at a concert Nos, por exemplo, in August 1964. She then performed at Nova Bossa Velha, Velha Bossa Nova, and moved to Rio de Janeiro to reside with her cousin Nivea.
She did her first professional recording on Bethania’s first album, which was released in 1965. Costa then released songs like Eu vim da Bahia, Sim, foi voce, and more.
She released her debut album, Domingo, in 1967. One of the songs from the album, Coracao Vagabundo, received a positive response.
Gal then participated in the tropicalia movement in 1968 and recorded four songs on a collaboration album, Tropicalia: ou Panis et Circenses. She also took part in the 3rd International Music Festival and the 4th Music Festival. Costa released her solo debut album in 1969, followed by another album, Gal.
Costa released another album, Legal, in 1970 followed by a live album the following year. Her songs were composed by the most popular songwriters from Brazil. Her single, Festa Do Interior, was considered one of the biggest hits of her entire career.
She portrayed the role of singer Carmen Miranda in the 1995 film, The Mandarin, and recorded songs in Portuguese, Spanish, and English.
Netizens pay her tribute on Twitter
Gal Costa became a popular name in the music industry for her hit albums and singles in recent years. Her fans expressed their grief on Twitter when they heard about her death:
Gal Costa is survived by her 16-year-old son.