What happened to Gord Lewis? Teenage Head guitarist found dead in Hamilton apartment

Gord Lewis, guitarist and founder of Canadian punk band Teenage Head, was found dead in his Hamilton, Ontario apartment on August 7. According to reports, Lewis’ death is being treated as a homicide. He was 65.

The band paid tribute to him and wrote,

“We are heartbroken and still trying to process the loss of our friend, bandmate, and brother Gord Lewis. Our hearts are with his family and all that knew and loved him. Gord was a force and an inspiration to many. You were taken from us far too soon.”

Further details on his funeral are currently awaited.

Gord Lewis’ cause of death explored

Gord Lewis was found dead at his apartment in Hamilton, Ontario. The cops arrived at the apartment on August 7 and found Lewis dead with no signs of foul play.

Police arrested a man named Jonathan Lewis from the apartment. Gord’s brother, Brian declined to comment on anything stating that they needed privacy for now. Meanwhile, a day before Gord’s death, several emails were sent to media outlets from two accounts with the same name as Jonathan Lewis.

The emails requested medical attention and others referred to Gord’s death. However, one of the emails stated,

“Funeral people need to get here quick. My Dad is starting to decay.”

After this, the cops immediately rushed to check on Jonathan. According to reports, he is Gord's son.

Detective Sergeant Sara Beck revealed that Jonathan had been residing in the apartment for a long time, although the apartment was under Gord's name. Cops believe that Gord may have died 2-3 days before his body was found and further investigation is ongoing.

Gord Lewis and his journey with Teenage Head

Gord Lewis was one of the founders of Teenage Head (Image via Erica Echenberg/Getty Images)

Gord Lewis was mostly known as one of the founders of Teenage Head along with Frankie Venom, Steve Mahon, and Nick Stipanitz. The band was formed in 1975 when all the members were attending Westdale High School in Hamilton.

The original lineup included Dave DesRoches as the vocalist along with Gord, Steve Park, and Frankie. DesRoches later left the band followed by Park and their first performance was held in October 1975 at their high school cafeteria followed by more shows at Main’s Town Casino and Hamilton’s Walnut Streets.

The group’s first single Picture My Face, was released in May 1978 followed by their first album, Teenage Head. They gained recognition after the release of their next album, Frantic City, in 1980. Their concerts were attended by thousands of people and after one of them led to a riot, rock concerts were banned at Ontario Place for a long time.

The band also appeared in the film Class of 1984, performing in Ain’t Got No Sense. They recorded a few of their previously released material with Ramones drummer Marky Ramone in 2003 and released an album titled Teenage Head with Marky Ramone in 2008.

Frankie Venom died of throat cancer in October 2008 and the remaining members paid tribute to him at the Hamilton Music Awards the same year. Pete MacAulay then joined as the new singer in 2009. In 2016, DesRoches was announced as the lead singer. The band then performed record release parties in Ontario for their new compilation, Fun Comes Fast, in 2017.

