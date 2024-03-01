Alaia Baldwin Aronow, Hailey Bieber's elder sister, was arrested on February 24 after an incident at a club in Georgia. Alaia was arrested on charges involving simple assault, simple battery, battery, and criminal trespassing, according to Page Six.

Club owner, Ojasvi Trikha told members of the Savannah Police Department about Alaia's interactions with bouncers, Ian O'Neill and Jacinto Hills and bartender Haleigh Cauley.

According to People Magazine, Alaia Baldwin is a model and advocate who works to raise awareness of endometriosis. She is the daughter of Stephen Baldwin, who is well-known for his appearances in films and TV shows.

She has been married to producer Andrew Aronow since 2017 and the couple have a daughter together, Iris. According to The Personage, she holds a net worth of approximately $5 million.

What did Alaia Baldwin do?

According to a police report, in the security footage of a club in Georgia, Alaia can be seen:

"Forcing her way into the locked employee bathroom."

Bartender Haleigh revealed to the authorities that Alaia had:

"told her she needed to change her tampon and asked for a few minutes, which she was granted."

The report further states:

"A few minutes later when Ms. Cauley again entered the restroom, the female removed her tampon and threw it at Ms. Cauley. This is when security stepped in and removed the female from the club."

While she was being escorted to the exit by the two bouncers, Alaia allegedly resisted. The report adds:

"Aronow can be seen fighting and resisting the entire way outside. The video clearly shows Ms. Aronow grabbing and pulling Mr. O'Neill's hair and her hitting Mr. Hills in the genitals.

However, Alaia Baldwin had a different view of the incident. She claimed that she was "forcefully removed from the club" and also denied forcing her way into the bathroom. The report says:

"She initially denied forcing her way into the bathroom, only stating she needed to use the restroom to throw up and change her tampoon. She also initially denied throwing her used tampon at Ms. Cauley but later stated she did throw it."

When she was confronted about her resistance and fight with the bouncers, Alaia said that she was defending herself.

News about Alaia Baldwin's arrest comes after father Stephen Baldwin posted on Instagram on February 26, urging people to offer a little prayer for Hailey Beiber and Justin Bieber. He added, "There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face."